First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
GER in ESP | 1st T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Spain beat Germany by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal fight back with late wickets on Day 1 of final after Saurashtra's Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja slam fifties

Heavyweight Cheteshwar Pujara turned up with fever as Bengal nosed ahead against a scratchy Saurashtra on an attritional opening day's play in the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot.

Press Trust of India, Mar 09, 2020 18:55:16 IST

Rajkot: Heavyweight Cheteshwar Pujara turned up with fever as Bengal nosed ahead against a scratchy Saurashtra on an attritional opening day's play in the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot.

Avi Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja struck gritty half-centuries before Bengal pacer Akash Deep struck late in the final session to leave Saurashtra at 206 for five at stumps on Monday.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal fight back with late wickets on Day 1 of final after Saurashtras Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja slam fifties

Akash Deep was the pick of the Bengal bowlers on Day 1 with figures of 3/41. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic

Akash Deep, who was Bengal's standout bowler with three wickets, had Chetan Sakariya caught behind, bringing to an end the opening day's play. With the pacers doing the bulk of the job, only 80.5 overs could be bowled.

An unwell Cheteshwar Pujara walking off the field after scoring five off 24 balls put the home team in a spot of bother after Barot (54 off 142) and Jadeja (54 off 92) played themselves in.

The India player had fever due to throat infection but will bat on the second day, said skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Saurashtra, playing their first final at home, opted to bat in friendly conditions.

The Bengal pace attack has delivered all season and the team relied on them to get the early breakthroughs.

Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar tested Harvik Desai (38) and Barot in their opening spell but the openers did well to take Saurashtra to 77 for no loss in 35 overs at lunch. Luck also smiled on the home team with Bengal grassing three difficult catches in the session. Desai was dropped twice while Barot got one life.

Bengal got their first wicket in the third over after lunch when Desai, surprised by the extra bounce generated by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, pushed it straight into the hands of the silly-point fielder to leave his team at 82 for one in the 38th over.

Though there was assistance on offer for spinners, Ahmed was content to bowl the containing line and bowled as many as 20 overs in his first spell, majority of them from over the wicket, with pacers operating from the other end.

Vishvaraj then got together with Barot and opted for an aggressive approach against Ahmed, hitting the spinner for three consecutive boundaries.

Medium pacer Akash provided the second wicket to Bengal when he removed a well-set Barot with a ball that pitched around off stump and straightened, taking a faint edge to Wriddhiman Saha.

Jadeja and centurion of the semi-final against Gujarat, Arpit Vasavada (29 not out) took Saurashtra to 155 for two in 61 overs. It was a surprise that Pujara did not come out to bat at number four, his usual position for the state team. He bats at number three for India in Test cricket.

The Bengal pacers lifted their game in the final session with Akash castling Jadeja with a sharp incoming ball soon after the batsman completed his second half century of the season.

Two overs later, Porel trapped Saurashtra's leading run-getter Sheldon Jackson, who had got going with two cover drives off Kumar's tempting half-volleys. Hero of the semi-final against Karnataka, Kumar was guilty of offering too many freebies to the opposition.

Jackson's fall finally brought Pujara in the middle but he walked off the field looking unwell, having consumed 24 balls.

The ball often kept low in the final session, signs that the batsmen's job is only going to get tougher.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 18:55:16 IST

Tags : Akash Deep, Avi Barot, Bengal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, First-Class Cricket, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Saurashtra, Sports, SportsTracker, Vishvaraj Jadeja

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all