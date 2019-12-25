First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal coach Arun Lal plays down Ashok Dinda's suspension, says bowler's absence could be a boon for a youngster

Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday sought to play down senior pacer Ashok Dinda's suspension for misconduct ahead of their Ranji Trophy fixture against Andhra, saying it's an opportunity for a youngster to step up and perform in place of him.

Press Trust of India, Dec 25, 2019 20:09:45 IST

Kolkata: Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday sought to play down senior pacer Ashok Dinda's suspension for misconduct ahead of their Ranji Trophy fixture against Andhra, saying it's an opportunity for a youngster to step up and perform in place of him.

Bengal had to change their bowling combination after their pace spearhead Dinda was dropped on the eve of their first Ranji home game for being abusive towards team bowling coach Ranadeb Bose for many months.

File image of Ashok Dinda. PTI

File image of Ashok Dinda. PTI

Dinda crossed all limits on the eve of the match as he hurled abuses at Bose in front of all other players, prompting the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to axe him from the squad.

"It's not a negative thing. It's an opportunity to find next Dinda. Some young man comes and takes five wickets and suddenly the whole balance changes. You want that to happen," Lal said after proceedings on the opening day.

"You need to have that reserve bench. When somebody gets unfit or not available for some reasons, it's a great opportunity for Bengal cricket.

"Of course it's unfortunate that Dinda is not there. He would have been playing but it's CAB's decision. But the game goes on."

It remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old Dinda gets to play for Bengal again or not.

Dinda, who has represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, had earlier threatened not to play for Bengal after being dropped from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy squad.

He had a dismal Vijay Hazare Trophy where he managed just 10 wickets at an economy of 5.52 as the team think-tank chose to go ahead without the fiery pacer for the domestic T20 tournaments.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 20:09:45 IST

