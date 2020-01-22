First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Baba Aparajith to continue leading Tamil Nadu in upcoming fixtures against Baroda, Saurashtra

Baba Aparajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Group 'B' matches against Baroda and Saurashtra while the experienced Abhinav Mukund has been named as his deputy.

Press Trust of India, Jan 22, 2020 21:25:50 IST

Chennai: Baba Aparajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Group 'B' matches against Baroda and Saurashtra while the experienced Abhinav Mukund has been named as his deputy.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Baba Aparajith to continue leading Tamil Nadu in upcoming fixtures against Baroda, Saurashtra

Representational image.

Aparajith has been leading the side since the Mumbai game as Vijay Shankar was picked in the India 'A' team for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The squad for the two away fixtures (vs Baroda from 4 February and Saurashtra from 12 February) was announced by the TNCA state selection committee.

Mukund, who slammed a century against Railways in his 100th Ranji Trophy match, will be the vice-captain.

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't feature in the squad.

Medium-pacer K Vignesh who was dropped from the squad for the game against Railways which Tamil Nadu won in two days, makes a comeback.

Tamil Nadu has 12 points from six matches with a win and two losses.

Squad: B Aparajith (captain), Abhinav Mukund (vice- captain), K Dinesh Karthik, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, S Abhishek Tanwar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Mukunth and K Vignesh.

