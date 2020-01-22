Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Baba Aparajith to continue leading Tamil Nadu in upcoming fixtures against Baroda, Saurashtra
Baba Aparajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Group 'B' matches against Baroda and Saurashtra while the experienced Abhinav Mukund has been named as his deputy.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 256 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZ Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 1 wicket
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 tied with Australia Under-19
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS vs ENG - Jan 23rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NIGU - Jan 23rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs CAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
At Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker's call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
-
Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal files nomination on last day after several hours' delay; AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to stall CM from registering
-
Immorality of protesting lawyers: Role of advocates in hampering judicial productivity should be recognised and remedied
-
Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza back to 'special' place where it all started, with new challenge
-
Monkey business at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: An exceptionally handy guide to the 13th edition
-
What Did Jack Do?: David Lynch's transcendent short film on Netflix features a talking monkey...and a love song
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
Republicans block subpoenas for new proof as US Senate debates norms of trial on Day One; moderates force last-minute reversal in pro-Trump rules
-
GAIL to invest over Rs 45,000 cr to create infra for gas-based economy; to set up 400 CNG stations in next 3-5 years
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Chennai: Baba Aparajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Group 'B' matches against Baroda and Saurashtra while the experienced Abhinav Mukund has been named as his deputy.
Representational image.
Aparajith has been leading the side since the Mumbai game as Vijay Shankar was picked in the India 'A' team for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.
The squad for the two away fixtures (vs Baroda from 4 February and Saurashtra from 12 February) was announced by the TNCA state selection committee.
Mukund, who slammed a century against Railways in his 100th Ranji Trophy match, will be the vice-captain.
Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't feature in the squad.
Medium-pacer K Vignesh who was dropped from the squad for the game against Railways which Tamil Nadu won in two days, makes a comeback.
Tamil Nadu has 12 points from six matches with a win and two losses.
Squad: B Aparajith (captain), Abhinav Mukund (vice- captain), K Dinesh Karthik, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, S Abhishek Tanwar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Mukunth and K Vignesh.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 22, 2020 21:25:50 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara’s double ton puts Saurashtra in command against Karnataka; Aditya Tare's 154 gives Mumbai advantage
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Tamil Nadu includes R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik in squad for Mumbai and Railways games
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jalaj Saxena spins Kerala to victory over Punjab with seven-wicket haul; Mumbai gain advantage over Tamil Nadu