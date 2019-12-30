Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw confirmed to play in Mumbai's next match against Karnataka
Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw will turn up for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy game against heavyweights Karnataka.
Mumbai: Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw will turn up for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy game against heavyweights Karnataka.
The two were named in the 15-member squad announced by the association its website on Monday.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. AP
The game will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex from 3 January.
Both Shaw and Rahane played the previous games against Baroda and Railways.
Shaw had hit a blazing double hundred against Baroda in the lung-opener but faltered in both the essays against Railways at Wankhede Stadium.
Rahane also had a horrendous time with the bat against Railways.
Mumbai had won the game against Baroda while they lost to Railways by 10 wickets.
Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, will be playing consecutive Ranji games after a long time.
Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who were criticized heavily for not playing the last Ranji games, have been not named in the squad as they are away on India duty.
Pacer Shardul Thakur, who is also away on India duty, has not named in the squad either.
Meanwhile, young batsman Sarfaraz Khanhas been included in the squad.
This could possibly be the last game Shaw plays for the time being as he then heads to New Zealand with the India A squad.
Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty and Eknath Kerkar.
Updated Date:
Dec 30, 2019 20:10:21 IST
