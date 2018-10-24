Chennai: Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, discarded Test opener Murali Vijay and wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik were Wednesday named in a strong Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament, which begins on 1 November.

The team, led by Baba Indrajith, also includes talented, young all-rounder MS Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar.

Medium-pacer S Abhishek Tanwar is the new face in the Ranji squad.

The 27-year old had a good outing for Madurai Panthers in the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League held recently.

The team will be missing the services of left-arm paceman T Natarajan and right-arm medium-pacer K Vignesh, who sustained injuries recently.

The fast bowling unit will consist of M Mohammed, J Kousik, Tanwar and R Rohit.

Ashwin leads a spin attack that also includes the experienced Rahil Shah and the young R Sai Kishore, apart from Sundar.

State selection panel chief S Sharath and captain Indrajith said it was a well-balanced team which was capable of doing well.

"It is a balanced team and we have all the bases covered. They will do well," Sharath told PTI.

Meanwhile, Indrajith said it was well-balanced squad the selectors had picked, adding the presence of Test stars Ashwin, Vijay and Karthik provides a lot of experience.

"It is a good all-round side and a balanced one. I am confident we will do well.

Ashwin's presence gives the team a boost and along with Rahil Shah and Washington Sundar, gives the spin department a strong look," he said.

Tamil Nadu begins its campaign against Madhya Pradesh at Dindigul on 1 November.

Team: B Indrajith (Captain), M Kaushik Gandhi, Abhinav Mukund, M Vijay, Vijay Shankar, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, M S Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, Rahil S Shah, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Rohit, S Abhishek Tanwar.