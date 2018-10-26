First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 24, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in IND Oct 27, 2018
IND vs WI
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018: Shreyas Iyer named Mumbai skipper for opening clash against Railways; Prithvi Shaw doubtful

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from 1 November.

Press Trust of India, October 26, 2018

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from 1 November.

File image of Shreyas Iyer. AFP

File image of Shreyas Iyer. AFP

Senior pacer Dhawan Kulkarni has been named as deputy skipper in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday evening.

A source in the know of things said that young Prithvi Shaw wasn't considered for selection as he is still recovering from an elbow injury which he sustained during a Deodhar Trophy match. However, if he passes the fitness test before the game, he could be in.

Other regulars Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare have been made it to the squad.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Dhawal Kulkarni (vc) ,Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ashay Sardesai, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Shams Mulani, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Dhawal Kulkarni, First-Class Cricket, Mumbai, Mumbai Cricket Association, Mumbai Cricket Team, Prithvi Shaw, Railways, Railways Cricket Team, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all