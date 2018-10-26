Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from 1 November.

Senior pacer Dhawan Kulkarni has been named as deputy skipper in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday evening.

A source in the know of things said that young Prithvi Shaw wasn't considered for selection as he is still recovering from an elbow injury which he sustained during a Deodhar Trophy match. However, if he passes the fitness test before the game, he could be in.

Other regulars Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare have been made it to the squad.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Dhawal Kulkarni (vc) ,Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ashay Sardesai, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Shams Mulani, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.