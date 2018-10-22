Chennai: All-rounder Baba Indrajith was Monday named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The state senior selection committee met here and named Indrajith as captain for the domestic season 2018-2019, a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association here said.

The Ranji squad for the season will be picked on 24 October, it added.

The 24-year-old Indrajith, twin brother of top-order batsman Baba Aparajith, replaces Abhinav Mukund, who led the state last season.

The stylish right-hander scored a century in the season-opening Duleep Trophy in Dindigul last month.

He has scored 2,662 runs in 42 matches in first-class cricket with a highest score of 200 and seven centuries.

"I am very happy to be named captain. It is an honour to lead Tamil Nadu.I am looking forward to the challenge of captaining the team," Indrajith told PTI.

He said he was looking at captaincy with a long-term perspective and hoped to build a strong team and focus on playing good cricket.

Tamil Nadu opens its Ranji Trophy season with a match against Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on November 1 in Elite Group 'B'.

The other teams in Group B include Delhi, Punjab, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.