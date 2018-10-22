First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ENG in SL Oct 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018: Baba Indrajith named Tamil Nadu for upcoming season; squad to be picked on 24 October

The state senior selection committee met and named Indrajith as captain for the domestic season 2018-2019, a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association here said.

Press Trust of India, October 22, 2018

Chennai: All-rounder Baba Indrajith was Monday named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The state senior selection committee met here and named Indrajith as captain for the domestic season 2018-2019, a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association here said.

The Ranji squad for the season will be picked on 24 October, it added.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The 24-year-old Indrajith, twin brother of top-order batsman Baba Aparajith, replaces Abhinav Mukund, who led the state last season.

The stylish right-hander scored a century in the season-opening Duleep Trophy in Dindigul last month.

He has scored 2,662 runs in 42 matches in first-class cricket with a highest score of 200 and seven centuries.

"I am very happy to be named captain. It is an honour to lead Tamil Nadu.I am looking forward to the challenge of captaining the team," Indrajith told PTI.

He said he was looking at captaincy with a long-term perspective and hoped to build a strong team and focus on playing good cricket.

Tamil Nadu opens its Ranji Trophy season with a match against Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on November 1 in Elite Group 'B'.

The other teams in Group B include Delhi, Punjab, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018

Tags : Abhinav Mukund, Baba Indrajith, Cricket, Delhi, Duleep Trophy, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2018, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Squad, West Bengal

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6881 127
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all