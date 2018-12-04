First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd Test Nov 30, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 06, 2018
AUS vs IND
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
WI in BAN Dec 09, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Siddhesh Lad to lead Mumbai against Maharashtra in absence of injured Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai, a multiple time Ranji champion, are yet to register a win in this Ranji Trophy season so far as they have drawn two games and suffered an embarrassing nine-wicket loss to Gujarat at their home turf.

Press Trust of India, December 04, 2018

Mumbai: Young batsman Siddhesh Lad was Monday named captain of the Mumbai team that will take on arch -rivals Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy match beginning at Pune from 6 December.

The 15-member squad led by Lad was announced on the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) website by its Chief Executive Officer C S Naik.

File image of Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad. AFP

File image of Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad. AFP

Lad replaces experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who according to MCA sources, was not available for selection due to an injury.

The Mumbai-Maharashtra game will be played at the MCA International Stadium at Gahunje on Pune's outskirts.

Mumbai, a multiple time Ranji champion, are yet to register a win in this Ranji Trophy season so far as they have drawn two games and suffered an embarrassing nine-wicket loss to Gujarat at their home turf the Wankhede Stadium.

Among others, Mumbai have included opener Jay Bista, Eknath Kerkar, Surya Kumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dubey in the squad.

Though Armaan Jaffer failed in the last game against Gujarat, the Ajit Agarkar-led MCA selection panel has shown faith in the young batsman and retained him in the squad.

"It's an honour to captain Mumbai and it's a challenge as a captain (in the current situation) and I accept it. Its a very big responsibility to captain Mumbai," Lad told PTI over the phone when asked about his elevation.

Squad: Siddesh Lad (Captain), Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jay Bista, Shivam Dubey, Eknath Kerkar, Armaan Jaffer, Karsh Kothari, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane, Dhurmil Matkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Malhorta, Royston Dias and Minad Manjrekar.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018

Tags : Ajit Agarkar, Eknath Kerkar, Jay Bista, Mumbai Cricket Association, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all