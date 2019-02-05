First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Saurashtra's Harvik Desai says target around 160 would be achievable in final against Vidarbha

With two full days to go in the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha are ahead by 60 runs with six wickets in hand and Harvik Desai said bowling them out quickly would be key if they are to win their maiden title.

Press Trust of India, Feb 05, 2019 21:59:22 IST

Nagpur: They have been outstanding with their chase during the knockout matches but the Ranji Trophy final would be a different ball game due to the slow and low wicket, says Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai, who believes a target of around 160 would be gettable.

Saurashtra chased 372 in the quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh and knocked down a target of 279 against Karnataka in the semifinals.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

With two full days to go, Vidarbha are ahead by 60 runs with six wickets in hand and Desai said bowling them out quickly would be key if they are to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

"The wicket is slow and is offering spin. A target in the vicinity of 150-160 would be gettable. Yes we have chased bigger targets before but it would be different here because of the wicket. It's difficult to score runs on this tricky wicket," said Desai after end of third day's play.

He said there was enthusiasm in the dressing room after the last wicket pair of captain Jaidev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya added 60 runs to concede just a five-run lead.

"If we had a bigger lead to erase, it would have been a lot more difficult. Everyone was positive and raring to go for wickets in the last session. We are confident, we will do it," he said.

Vidarbha spinner Akshay Wakhare said there is no doubt that they have missed out on cashing in on the advantageous position.

"We could have taken a bigger lead but Jaydev (Unadkat) played well. We were attacking (Chetan) Sakaria more but he also got set and understood that staying at crease for long was possible on this wicket," he said.

"There was no help from the wicket. It is not only slow but it's getting low too. The match is evenly poised."

Asked why Rajneesh Gurbani was not used in the entire first session of three hours, Wakhare said, "We thought the spinners would do the job.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 21:59:22 IST

Tags : Akshay Wakhare, Chetan Sakariya, Cricket, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat, Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Ranji Trophy Final, SportsTracker, Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all