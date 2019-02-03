Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Saurashtra on top as Vidarbha struggle to reach 200/7 at stumps on opening day of final
It proved to be a good toss to lose for Saurashtra, who succeeded in removing the most impactful Vidarbha batsmen — Jaffer (23) and captain Faiz Fazal (16) — cheaply.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata Banerjee vs CBI LIVE updates: West Bengal CM starts dharna; should central agency have sought SC's permission?
-
Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House show John Abraham's commercially bankable, despite major career setbacks
-
Budget 2019 allocations for defence are disappointing, govt needs to focus on reforms and restructuring within army
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In 'The Crocodile', Gulzar tells a story of smoke and fire during Dussehra
-
Centre's crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer's money, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Davis Cup 2019: Despite all the doubts and criticism, tournament's new format takes off on a positive note
-
कोलकाता पुलिस vs CBI: सीएम ममता बनर्जी धरने पर बैठीं, जानिए सियासी ड्रामे की पूरी कहानी
-
LIVE कोलकाता पुलिस vs CBI: धरने पर बैठीं ममता बनर्जी, केजरीवाल और अखिलेश यादव ने दिया समर्थन
-
क्या कांग्रेस के जनसमर्थन की ताकत का असर हो पाएगा महागठबंधन के नेताओं पर?
-
तेजस्वी यादव बोले- राहुल गांधी में प्रधानमंत्री बनने की योग्यता, जुमलों में न फंसे जनता
-
Budget 2019 मोदी की शासन शैली का उदाहरण है, नए मिडिल क्लास के शहरी सपने को साकार करने के प्रयास को देता है बल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Nagpur: Skipper Jaydev Unadkat removed run-machine Wasim Jaffer with a gem of a delivery as Saurashtra dominated the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final by reducing defending champions Vidarbha to 200 for seven here Sunday.
It proved to be a good toss to lose for Saurashtra, who succeeded in removing the most impactful Vidarbha batsmen — Jaffer (23) and captain Faiz Fazal (16) — cheaply.
Saurashtra bowlers, especially Unadkat (2/20) and his pace colleague Chetan Sakariya (1/13), kept the rival batsmen on a tight leash.
Representational image. Getty Images
Unadkat was consistently accurate with his nagging line and length while Sakariya swung the ball and troubled the batsmen with movement.
The defending champions struggled to create partnerships and had it not been for the 57-run seventh-wicket stand between Akshay Wadkar (45) and Akshay Karnewar (31 batting), they would have been in more mess.
The batsmen were too circumspect, save Ganesh Satish (32) and Wadkar, who went for their shots in their small yet crucial innings. Mohit Kale (35 of 126 balls) too got a start but did not build on that.
Batting at number eight, Karnewar produced some lusty hits in a sensible knock in the final session.
Saurashtra would fancy their chances from here on, having finished runners-up twice in the last seven seasons.
Sakariya got only one wicket (he was unlucky not to get Jaffer lbw) and that too towards the fag end but was easily the best bowler of the day. In 14 testing overs he bowled, the diminutive pacer conceded just 13 runs.
Prerak Mankad (1/27), Dharmendraisnh Jadeja (1/72), and Kamlesh Makwana (1/46) took one wicket apiece.
However, all the action unfolded before empty stands despite it being a Sunday, with a handful of school students cheering for the home side, often teasing the fielders in the deep.
Left-arm pacer Sakariya got the ball to swing early on, troubling R Sanjay (2) while Unadkat asked a few questions to his counterpart Fazal with some swing and bounce.
Sakariya was rewarded when Sanjay went for a lazy drive and just managed an edge, which was taken by Arpit Vasavada in first slip.
Fazal too went back soon, though, in a bizarre dismissal. He rather gifted his wicket by slowing down a few steps away from the crease, thinking the throw from the deep is going towards the other end.
Sakariya also troubled Jaffer with moving ball and seemed to have caught the king of domestic cricket plumb but the vociferous appeal did not move the umpire.
Medium pacer Mankad and left-arm spinner Jadeja replaced the two opening bowlers but it was skipper Unadkat who dealt another blow to the hosts.
Jaffer was mostly defensive and his array of strokes was nowhere to be seen, maybe because of the two wickets that fell. With Kale, he just sought to steady the innings, playing in 'V' zone, just driving and pushing the ball safely.
Just before the lunch, Unadkat brought himself into the attack and struck big. He got one move away from Jaffer, who, without moving his feet, fished and edged it to wicket-keeper. Unadkat jumped with joy and his fist-pumping celebration showed what the wicket meant to his side.
The innings moved at a snail's pace with hosts taking lunch at 67 for three in 33 overs.
Kale and Ganesh Satish resumed and surprisingly Unadkat did not bowl in the beginning of the second session. Jadeja created an opportunity when Kale flashed one hard to edge it behind but first slip Harvik Desai reacted late to see the ball pass him.
However, after some time Kale literally steered one from off-spinner Makwana to first slip and Desai did not miss the chance this time.
Before the wicket fell, Unadkat bowled a probing outside off line with perfect field setting. He kept hitting short of length, never giving batsmen any opportunity to go for drives.
For Vidarbha, Satish batted with a lot of positive intent. He drove the ball when it was pitched up and did not mind going for cuts behind the square on back-foot. He also used his feet against spinners, playing a crucial role in keeping the Vidarbha innings together.
Wicketkeeper Wadkar, who had scored 98 against Uttarakhand in the quarterfinal at this venue, too offered good resistance as the hosts took tea at 130 for four.
Mankad got rid of Satish while Jadeja did not let Aditya Sarwate open his account in the final session.
Sakariya ended the resistance from Wadkar and Karnewar by removing the former, three overs before stumps.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 21:34:28 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Calmed by Cheteshwar Pujara and backed by exciting talent, Saurashtra are a step away from maiden title glory
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Jaydev Unadkat says Cheteshwar Pujara has been Saurashtra's pillar for a long time
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara's words inspire Saurashtra to historic chase, reveals captain Jaydev Undakat