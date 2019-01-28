First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA Jan 30, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat says umpiring in semi-final was neutral, backs use of DRS in domestic matches

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was was of the opinion that umpiring was neutral and the umpire had a tough day in the field, adding that anyone can have a hard day in the office.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 28, 2019 18:36:46 IST

The Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra was a tight affair. Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra clinched the match in the end, making it to the final of the tournament. However, the game also highlighted the level of umpiring in the domestic tournaments in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara, the player of the series in recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was adjudged not out twice despite edging the ball to the keeper, once in each innings.

At the firing end of Karnataka players' anger was umpire Saiyed Khalid, who made those decisions. The fact that it was a player of Pujara's calibre made the matter even more significant. Not to forget that Pujara scored 45 in the first innings and went on to make an unbeaten 131 in the second innings to cement Saurashtra's place in the final. On Twitter, the Karnataka fans were venting out their anger, blaming the shoddy umpiring which cost their side a spot in the final.

However, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was of the opinion that umpiring was neutral and the umpire had a tough day in the field, adding that anyone can have a hard day in the office. He was quoted as saying on Cricketnext, "I think anyone can have a tough game. The ball was moving a lot, deviating from the wicket. I'd just say that it has been neutral for sure. Doesn't really matter if it can be anyone else... they thought it was out, we thought it was not out. There were a couple of other decisions as well which went against us and we didn't really take it in our mind and play the game, which I think they did."

The recent errors in umpiring have also brought the talks of using DRS in Ranji Trophy games and Karnataka coach Yere Goud has definitely vouched for it. He said, "Definitely, if they can use DRS, there would be nothing like it. We would have a fair game." And Unadkat agrees with him on the use of technology. He said, "We've seen it at the international level as well. It has really helped teams to take those decisions. I think the BCCI would be the best judge to look at it. I'm sure people there would be looking at it and they are the best judges. Obviously, whatever technology you can include can help the game for sure."

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 18:36:46 IST

Tags : BCCI, Border-Gavaskar Trohpy, Border-Gavaskar Trohpy 2018-19, Cricket, Jaydev Unadkat, Karnataka Vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Saurashtra, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all