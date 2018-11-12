Hiten Dalal scored a brisk 79 on debut before Himachal Pradesh fought back to reduce Delhi to 305 for eight at stumps on Day one of a Group B Ranji Trophy match on Monday.

Dhruv Shorey (88) too made a significant contribution but missed out on a hundred on a day when some questionable umpiring calls were made.

Gautam Gambhir, who was on 44, vented out his frustration after being caught at short leg off left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar in the 17th over. The replays showed that the ball only hit the pad before Priyanshu Khanduri claimed the catch, ending a 96-run opening-wicket partnership between Gambhir and Dalal.

Dalal and Shorey then took the innings forward. Dalal, who had scored a fifty also on his List A debut earlier this year, went for the attack at the slightest of opportunities. He ended up collecting 10 fours and three sixes.

Once Dalal departed, Shorey never really got the support he was looking for with Delhi suffering a middle-order collapse after being 161 for one in the 34th over.

Nitish Rana (6) could not do much on his captaincy debut, lasting just 19 balls. Running out of partners, a well-settled Shorey perished while attempting an aerial hit over cover.

Anuj Rawat and Lalit Yadav failed to build on their starts, leaving Delhi in a spot of bother.

Varun Sood was batting on 18 and Vikash Mishra on 5 when stumps were called.

Dagar was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal Pradesh, taking three wickets for 57 runs in 21 overs while off-spinner Gurvinder Singh took two for 57 in 21 overs.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 305/8 in 89 overs (Gambhir 44, Shorey 88, Dalal 79; Dagar 3/57).

Jharkhand bundle out Haryana for 81



Jharkhand bowlers rose to the occasion and bundled out Haryana for a meagre 81 on the opening day of their four-day Group C Ranji Trophy encounter.

For Jharkhand, medium pacers Ajay Yadav (4-24) and Rahul Shukla (3-24) wrecked havoc on the opposition batsmen and they were ably supported by speedster Varun Aaron (2-21).

The trio shared nine wickets among themselves, while Haryana skipper Mohit Sharma was run out.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Haryana were 3-51 at one stage, but then slumped to 81 all out in just 41.3 overs.

Their opener Shubham Rohilla top scored with 36 and Himanshu Rana chipped in with 25.

Apart from these two, the rest of the batsmen faltered against some superb bowling by Jharkhand pacers.

But Haryana swung back into the game by the draw of stumps as they managed to reduce Jharkhand to 120/6 with right -arm pacer Ashish Hooda (4-32) doing bulk of the damage.

Jharkhand have a slender lead of 39 with their captain Ishan Kishan batting on 23 in company of Anukul Roy (22 not out).

Brief Scores:

At Rohtak: Haryana 81 all out (Shubham Rohilla 36, Ajay Yadav 4-24, Rahul Shukla 3-24) against Jharkhand 120/6 (Ishan Kishan 23 batting).

Jharkhand lead by 39 runs.

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 256 all out (Subranshu Senapati 87) versus Uttar Pradesh 42/1.

Uttar Pradesh trail by 214 runs.

At Agartala: Assam 268/4 (Parviz Aziz 88, Rishav Das 70) versus Tripura.

At Porvorim: Goa 216/2 (Sumiran Amonkar 69 batting) against Jammu and Kashmir.

At Jaipur: Services 228 all out (Anshul Gupta 54, TM Ul-Haq 4-61) against Rajasthan 45/1.

Rajasthan trail by 183 runs.

Milind stars for Sikkim; Dhapola seven-for puts Uttarakhand on top



Milind Kumar dished out an all-round show to guide Sikkim to 120 for 5 against Nagaland at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match on Monday.

Opting to field, Sikkim first bowled out Nagaland for 179 in 52.5 overs with outstation players Ishwar Choudhary (4/65), Bipul Sharma (3/46) and Milind (2/21) taking nine wickets among them.

Nagaland skipper Rongsen Johanthan was their top-scorer and rescued the team after Chaudhary removed the top three for 30 runs inside seven overs.

In reply, Sikkim had a jittery start with 9 for 2 in the fifth over. But former Delhi batsman Milind, who had recently smashed a career-best 261 against Manipur in Kolkata, continued his fine run, blasting an unbeaten 78 from 66 balls (10x4, 2x6).

Sikkim ended day one at 120/5, trailing Mizoram by 59 runs.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand pacer Deepak Dhapola was on a song with a 7 for 50 as Manipur folded for 137 in 42 overs.

Dhapola had a match haul of nine wickets on debut as he continued to impress giving Manipur batsmen no chance after skipper Rajat Bhatia opted to bowl at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

In reply, opener Karanveer Kaushal made 45 off 55 to help Uttarakhand finish day one at 123/5, needing 14 runs for a first innings lead.

Brief Scores:

In Dimapur: Nagaland 179; 52.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 86; Ishwar Choudhary 4/65) vs Sikkim 120/5; 35 overs (Milind Kumar 78 batting; Pawan Suyal 5/34).

In Dehradun: Manipur 137; 42 overs (Yashpal Singh 38; Deepak Dhapola 7/50) vs Uttarakhand 123/5; 46 overs (Karanveer Kaushal 45; Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/41).

In Jorhat: Arunachal Pradesh 220; 66.2 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 65, Kshitiz Sharma 49; Taruwar Kohli 3/62) vs Mizoram 92/3; 22.4 overs (Akhil Rajput 57).

In Puducherry: Puducherry 269/7 (Paras Dogra 101; Rohit Damodaran 61 batting; Gurinder Singh 2/58) vs Meghalaya.

With inputs from PTI