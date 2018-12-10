First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy | 1st Test Dec 06, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 31 runs
WI in BAN Dec 11, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Mumbai receives major boost as Shreyas Iyer returns for match against Baroda

Shreyas Iyer is part of the India A squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and hence he can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda.

Press Trust of India, December 10, 2018

Mumbai: The depleted Mumbai batting line-up got a major boost in the form of seasoned Shreyas Iyer for their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game against Baroda commencing here on December 14.

Iyer is part of the India A squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and hence he can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda.

File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI

File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI

The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association through their website.

Former skipper and experienced batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was having a tough time with the bat, has been dropped.

The team will be led by Siddesh Lad.

This season, Baroda have played five games. They have drawn three, won one and lost one.

In the combined Group A and B standings, they are in the 5th spot with 13 points.

On the other hand, 41-time champions Mumbai are languishing in the 16th spot with five points in their kitty.

Mumbai squad: Siddesh Lad (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Vikrant Auti, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Minad Manjrekar, Shubham Ranjane, Bhupen Lalwani and Badre Alam.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018

Tags : Baroda, Cricket, Mumbai, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2018, Shreyas Iyer, SportsTracker, Suryakumar Yadav

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all