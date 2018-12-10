Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Mumbai receives major boost as Shreyas Iyer returns for match against Baroda
Shreyas Iyer is part of the India A squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and hence he can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda.
Mumbai: The depleted Mumbai batting line-up got a major boost in the form of seasoned Shreyas Iyer for their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game against Baroda commencing here on December 14.
Iyer is part of the India A squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and hence he can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda.
File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI
The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association through their website.
Former skipper and experienced batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was having a tough time with the bat, has been dropped.
The team will be led by Siddesh Lad.
This season, Baroda have played five games. They have drawn three, won one and lost one.
In the combined Group A and B standings, they are in the 5th spot with 13 points.
On the other hand, 41-time champions Mumbai are languishing in the 16th spot with five points in their kitty.
Mumbai squad: Siddesh Lad (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Vikrant Auti, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Minad Manjrekar, Shubham Ranjane, Bhupen Lalwani and Badre Alam.
Dec 10, 2018
Dec 10, 2018
