Ranji Trophy 2018-19: MP's Ajay Rohera creates world record for highest first-class debut score against Hyderabad

With a score of 267, Ajay Rohera broke the record earlier held by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Press Trust of India, December 08, 2018

Indore: Rookie Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on Saturday etched his name in the record books by slamming the highest first-class score on debut, an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game here.

Representational image. Getty Images

21-year-old Rohera's 267 not out is a world record. The record was earlier held by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Mazumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the young batsman.

Courtesy Rohera's 345-ball knock, which comprised 21 fours and five sixes, Madhya Pradesh declared their first-innings at a mammoth 562/4 in response to Hyderabad's first innings score of 124.

Madhya Pradesh bowlers then gave Rohera a winning gift by bundling out Hyderabad for 185 in their second essay for an emphatic innings and 253 run victory.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman also had another reason to celebrate as he became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh surpassing J P Yadav's 265.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018

