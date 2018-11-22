An impressive performance by Kerala saw them defeat Bengal by nine wickets in a group B encounter of Ranji Trophy Round 3 on Thursday.

Needing 44 runs to win on the penultimate day, Kerela only lost opener Jalaj Saxena (26) in their pursuit.

In Group A encounter, hosts Karnataka gained an upper hand by taking the crucial first innings lead over Mumbai.

Karnataka bundled out Mumbai for a meagre 205 in reply to their own 400 to take a huge 195-run first innings lead at the KSCA Stadium.

At stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day game, Karnataka were 81 for 3 with first innings hero Krishnamurthy Siddharth (30 not out) and experienced Stuart Binny (2 not out) holding the fort.

Meanwhile, in group C match, Odisha thrashed Assam by nine wickets. Needing 16 runs to win, Odisha lost opener Anurag Sarangi (5) before Govinda Poddar (9) finished off the things with ease.

In the other match of the same group, Jharkhand needs 304 runs against Rajasthan to win. Alok Sharma (13) and Sumit Kumar (5) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day as the host were 24 for no loss in Ranchi.

While, Chhatisgarh were trailing by 29 runs against the Railways as they ended the day at 1/2 in another group A fixture. Karan Thakkur picked up two wickets in his two overs.

In the other match of the same group, Gujarat lead by 163 runs against Saurashtra. Gujarat scored 187/1 with Priyank Panchal (124) and Bhargav Merai (35) remaining unbeaten at the end of the day.

In another Group A game, Baroda scored 288/7, trailing by 241 runs against Vidarbha on the third day. Pinal Shah (14) and Soaeb Tai (3) were at the crease when the day ended.

Rain played spoilsport washing out proceedings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Play was called off at 3 pm owing to a steady drizzle.

Tamil Nadu had reached 122 for 3 in 50 overs at stumps on day two in reply to Andhra's first innings score of 216. Tamil Nadu trail by 94 runs against Andhra. Tamil Nadu were at 122/3 on the third day with Baba Aparajith (27) and N Jagadeesan (8) playing at the crease till the end.

Only 140 runs were scored from around 60 overs of play yesterday before bad light intervened.

In a group B match, Delhi were trailing by 215 runs against Hyderabad. Lalit Yadav (9) was at the crease at the end of the day.

Delhi's hopes of taking the first innings lead looked slim with Hyderabad reducing the visitors to 245 for six.

Hyderabad notched up 460 in their first innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hiten Dalal was the day's top-scorer with 93 off 180 balls while Nitish Rana, in his maiden season as Delhi skipper, contributed 82 off 179 deliveries.

In other match between Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, the latter were 127/1, still needing 105 runs to win. Jiwanjot Singh (39) and Anmolpreet Singh (4) were at the crease when play ended.

In Elite Group C match between Goa and Hyderabad, the former needs 255 runs more as they were at 30/2 in their second innings on the penultimate day. Sagun Kamat (10) and Amit Verma (9) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

In Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura tie, the former were trailing by 85 runs on the penultimate day as they scored 233/4 in their second innings.

In the third match of the group, Services were trailing by 240 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Services scored 35/1.

Inputs from PTI and IANS