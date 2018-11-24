Hosts Karnataka amassed three points on the basis of their crucial first-innings lead as their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game against Mumbai ended in a draw.

Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen flopped in the first-innings and conceded a huge 195-run lead.

Karnataka resumed the day on 81/3 in their second essay and it was again rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth who shone with the bat. Siddharth remained unbeaten on 71.

It was due to Siddharth's stroke-filed ton that Karnataka had managed to pile up 400 in the first innings before bundling out Mumbai for 205.

The hosts declared their second innings for 170/5 to set a challenging 366-run target for Mumbai.

But instead of going for the target, Mumbai batted 64 overs in their second essay with opener Akhil Herwadkar and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav, both scoring 53 each.

Surya remained unbeaten in company of Aditya Tare (29 not out) as the game ended in a draw.

Even after two matches, both Mumbai and Karnataka are still searching for their maiden win of this season.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, the Chhattisgarh versus Railways game too ended in a draw, with Railways grabbing three points on the basis of their first innings lead. The hosts had to settle for one point.

The encounter between Saurashtra and Gujarat at Nadiad also ended in a stalemate with Saurashtra salvaging three points on first-innings lead and Gujarat had to settle with one point.

At Nagpur, Vidarbha grabbed three points against Baroda on the basis of their first innings lead as the match ended in a tame draw.

Brief Scores:

At Belagavi: Karnataka 400 and 170/5 Declared (Siddharth K V 71 not out, Stuart Binny 30, Dhawal Kulkarni 2-18) versus Mumbai 205 and 173/4 (Surya Kumar Yadav 53 not out, Akhil Herwadkar 53, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-22). Match Drawn. Karnataka take first innings lead. Karnataka 3 points, Mumbai 1 point.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 300 and 219/5 Declared (Sanjeet Desai 67, Karan Thakur 3-44) versus Railways 330 and 70/1 (Nitin Bhille 53 not out). Match drawn. Railways took first-innings lead. Chhattisgarh 1 point; Railways 3 points.

At Nadiad : Gujarat 324 and 329/4 Declared (P K Panchal 141, B H Merai 102 not out) versus Saurashtra 349 and 94/5 (H Desai 50, R H Bhatt 2-12). Match drawn. Saurashtra took first innings lead. Saurashtra 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 529/6 Declared versus Baroda 337 and 216/0 (Kedar Devdhar 101 not out, Aditya Waghmode 102 not out). Match drawn. Vidarbha took first innings lead. Vidarbha 3 points, Baroda 1 point.

Delhi concede first innings lead to Hyderabad

Delhi conceded the first innings lead to Hyderabad before the Ranji Trophy Group B match ended in a drab draw on Friday.

Delhi, resuming at 245 for six, did well to reach 339 courtesy Lalit Yadav, who scored a gritty 77.

However, his effort was not enough to overcome Hyderabad's first innings total of 460.

Hyderabad had reached 156 for one in their second innings when umpires called off play on day four.

Hyderabad fetched three points for gaining the first innings lead while Delhi took just one.

In their Ranji opener against Himachal Pradesh, Delhi had lost out on the opportunity of posting an outright win and settled for a draw at the Ferozshah Kotla. Their next match is a home game, against Punjab, beginning 28 November.

The match's outcome could have been different had Delhi opener Hiten Dalal (93) and captain Nitish Rana (82) gone on to make big hundreds on day three.

Delhi were a depleted outfit in the absence of Gautam Gambhir, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma but full marks to Hyderabad for the impressive show they put up.

Tanmay Agarwal and Ravi Teja had scored hundreds for Hyderabad in the first innings. Their star bowler was left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who took five wickets for 77 runs.

Agarwal followed up with an 82 in the second innings while his opening partner K Rohit Rayudu remained unbeaten on 61.

Rajasthan defeat Jharkhand; J&K, Haryana too win

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed a five-wicket haul to help Rajasthan defeat hosts Jharkhand by 92 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here Friday.

The win is even more special for Rajasthan as they had conceded the first-innings lead. Rajasthan have now taken 6 points and topped the group as it was their third victory in as many games.

Their fight-back was first led by Ashok Menaria who hit a stroke-filed 125 in the second innings, and then it was Chahar (5-77) against whom Jharkhand batsmen surrendered.

Courtesy Menaria's knock, Rajasthan had set a daunting target of 328. Jharkhand resumed the day at 24/0.

But Rajasthan bowlers took all 10 wickets on the final day to bring their side a memorable win. Chahar was ably supported by Nathu Singh (2-52) and T M Haq (2-63).

It was a huge task for Jharkhand, especially after their top four batsmen failed. Only Ishank Jaggi (51) showed some resistance but eventually Jharkhand were bundled out for 235.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ticked all boxes to thrash Tripura by 8 wickets. For J&K, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Waseem Raza played a key role, claiming 6 wickets in the second innings.

At Rohtak, Haryana bundled out Goa for 141 in their second essay to record an empathic 143-run victory. Right-arm medium pacer Ashish Hooda starred for Haryana as he returned with figures of 6-54.

Only the game between Services and Uttar Pradesh at Palam in the national capital ended in a draw, with UP taking the first innings-lead and three points.

Brief scores:

Ranchi: Rajasthan 100 and 379 versus Jharkhand 152 and 235 (Ishank Jaggi 51, Rahul Chahar 5-77, Nathu Singh 2-55). Rajasthan won by 92 runs. Rajasthan 6 points.

Rohtak: Haryana 276 and 185 versus Goa 177 and 141 (Suyash Prabhudessai 36, Ashish Hooda 6-54, Harsh Patel 3-40). Haryana won by 143 runs. Haryana 6 points.

Srinagar: Tripura 124 and 358 (S K Patel 112, Pratyush Singh 59, Waseem Raza 6-78) v Jammu and Kashmir 442 all out and 43/2 (Paras Sharma 23). Jammu and Kashmir won by 8 wickets. Jammu and Kashmir 6 points.

New Delhi (Palam): Services 260 and 225/2 (Ravi Chauhan 114 not out, N K Singh 86, Ankit Rajpoot 1-48) vs Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9 declared. Match drawn. Uttar Pradesh took first innings lead. Uttar Pradesh 3 points, Services 1 point.

Uttarakhand thrash Sikkim, go top of table after third win on trot

Uttarakhand jumped to the top of the Plate Group table with a thumping innings and 178-run win over Sikkim in the Ranji Trophy tournament here on Friday.

Overnight 27/2 after following on, Sikkim folded for 140 in just 48.5 overs with Deepak Dhapola claiming 4/44 to help them secure a third win on the trot.

Uttarakhand bagged seven including a bonus point to consolidate their position atop the standings with 20 points from three matches.

Meghalaya (13 points) also climbed past Sikkim on net run rate, following their six-wicket win over Nagaland in Shillong with left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania bagging his maiden five-wicket haul.

Sikkim batsmen provided hardly any resistance with eight of their batsmen failing to get even double digits.

It was once again Milind Kumar who waged the lone battle and top-scored with his 61 from 68 balls.

The former Delhi batsman had scored 133 in the first innings for his third successive triple-digit score.

But after Dhopola dismissed him in the 44.2 overs it was just a matter of time as the last four added just eight runs to cap a humiliating defeat at their adopted home venue here.

In Shillong, left-arm spinner Singhania's impressive 5/52 helped Meghalaya bowl out Nagaland for 371 following-on.

Set a target of 89, Meghayala had a jittery start to be 12/3 inside five overs but Puneet Bisht steered the team to victory with an unbeaten 34.

Earlier resuming on 332/8, Nagaland managed to add just 39 runs and folded their second innings after Arbar Kazi departed for a valiant 164 (208 balls; 18x4, 4x6), becoming Singhania's fifth victim.

Brief Scores:

In Bhubaneshwar: Uttarakhand 582/9 declared. Sikkim 264 and following-on 140; 48.5 overs (Milind Kumar 61; Deepak Dhopola 4/44, Malolan Rangarajan 2/11, Vaibhav Panwar 2/25). Uttarakhand won by an innings and 178 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 7. Sikkim 0.

In Shillong: Meghalaya 389 and 91/4; 21.4 overs (Puneet Bisht 34 not out; Pawan Suyal 2/18, Tahmeed Rahman 2/41). Nagaland 106 and following on 371; 114.2 overs (Arbar Kazi 164, Sedezhalie Rupero 68, Paras Sehrawat 57; Aditya Singhania 5/52). Meghalaya won by six wickets. Points: Meghalaya 6 points, Nagaland 0.

In Puducherry: Puducherry vs Bihar. No result. Points: Puducherry 1, Bihar 1.