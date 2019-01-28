Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Former Mumbai captains to meet and discuss team's dismal performance in tournament
Post the disappointing show, MCA officials, along with CIC members Raju Kulkarni, Kiran Mokashi and Sahil Kukreja, had spoken to senior players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar and coach Vinayak Samant.
Mumbai: After Mumbai's dismal performance in Ranji Trophy, a host of former captains have been invited by the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association to its meeting here Tuesday.
The CIC meeting has been convened to chalk out plans for a turn-around next season.
Mumbai, who are 41-time champions, did not qualify for the knockout stage of Ranji Trophy this time.
Representational Image. Getty Images
Post the disappointing show, MCA officials, along with CIC members Raju Kulkarni, Kiran Mokashi and Sahil Kukreja, had spoken to senior players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar and coach Vinayak Samant.
The CIC had also met members of the senior selection committee.
"Basically, after speaking to the players and coaches of the Mumbai team, we studied various aspects about school, club cricket and how the MCA academy (in Bandra Kurla Complex) functions.
After that we have noted some points which we will discuss with 6-7 former captains of Mumbai in the meeting.
Current captain and coach of the team would also be present," MCA sources told PTI.
"There would be deliberations on how the players performed and how can issues facing them be rectified or solved. These former captains will guide us. We will also hold another such meeting with those related to club cricket," the sources added.
It is learnt that among the ex-captains set to attend the meeting are Milind Rege, Sanjay Manjrekar and Sameer Dighe.
Players have raised issues related to the MCA Academy which would also be discussed in the meeting.
"Mistakes have happened and we are keen to rectify it. Before the team departs for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the association will again speak to players on an individual basis," the sources added.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2019 19:41:14 IST
