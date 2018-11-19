Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Delhi face stiff challenge against Hyderabad without Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma
Delhi failed to win outright in their opening group league match at home against Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad were no better, having conceded first innings lead in both their matches.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI imbroglio turns messier as officer MK Sinha claims minister was bribed, Ajit Doval was close to middlemen
-
Sabarimala temple protests: BJP circular reveals carefully planned operation resulted in arrest of 72 persons on Sunday
-
Donald Trump's war on media continues in an America divided into Fox News viewers and a more non-discriminatory crowd
-
European Super League and the dissimilarities in similarities with Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket
-
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over 'significant acts of misconduct', company to fire him
-
Author Lionel Shriver on her early writing, politics, essential reading list and persevering out of 'sheer spite'
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan in an Aanand L Rai film marks a perfect finish to a year full of heartland films
-
मोदी को घेरने की कोशिश में लगे विपक्षी गठबंधन की बैठक क्यों टली?
-
Reflections on Ease of Doing Business: टारगेट कम रखने की माफी नहीं मिलेगी-पीएम मोदी
-
सीबीआई केस: अधिकारी मनीष कुमार का दावा, गिरफ्तार बिजनेसमैन ने NSA अजित डोवाल के साथ बताए नजदीकी संबंध
-
अगर नक्सलियों से मेरे संबंध हैं तो मुझे गिरफ्तार करें पीएम मोदी: दिग्विजय सिंह
-
बीजेपी के इस दांव से टोंक में सचिन की हालत अजहरुद्दीन की तरह न हो जाए?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Having missed out on a golden opportunity to log full points in the opener, Delhi, sans senior stars Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, will face Hyderabad in an away encounter of the Ranji Trophy from Tuesday.
Delhi failed to win outright in their opening group league match at home against Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad were no better, having conceded first innings lead in both their matches.
However, Delhi will miss Gambhir more as they were always aware that Ishant was available for only one match as per BCCI's specific workload management programme.
Gautam Gambhir is suffering from a shoulder injury. AP
Gambhir, who scored 44 and 49 in the opening game, is suffering from a shoulder niggle and had excused himself from this away encounter.
"It's always nice if an experienced player like Gautam is around. He will certainly be missed as he also guides the juniors. But at the same time, I would look at it as an opportunity where a junior player will get a chance to make a mark," Delhi coach Mithun Manhas told PTI today.
"There is still a bit of grass cover on the pitch and let's how it pans out tomorrow. We will take a call on the playing XI tomorrow," the coach said.
While the coach didn't reveal who will be Gambhir's replacement, it was learnt that Sarthak Ranjan is expected to open the innings along with Hiten Dalal.
While Hyderabad will not have pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj (on India A duty) in their ranks, Delhi's opening pair, with a collective experience of one first-class game, could be a worry for young captain Nitish Rana.
Rana and Himmat Singh will be aiming to come out all guns blazing against the likes of left-arm spinner Mehidy Hasan and pacer M Ravi Kiran before they also leave on national duty (for Emerging India in U-23 Asia Cup).
There could be a couple of more changes in the playing XI with Ishant being replaced by either Gaurav Kumar or Simarjeet Singh.
The two left-arm spinners Varun Sood and Vikas Mishra looked pedestrian on a helpful fourth day track at the Kotla.
With off-spinner Pulkit Narang in the squad, Rana might be tempted to drop one of the two slow left-arm orthodox from the playing XI.
Mumbai, Karnataka eye maiden win in tournament
Both Mumbai and Karnataka will be eyeing their first victory of this Ranji Trophy season when the two sides clash here from Tuesday in their Elite Group A match.
Mumbai drew the first game of this season against Railways in New Delhi, but more importantly they earned three crucial points as they took the first innings lead.
Same was the case with Karnataka, who grabbed three points after settling for a draw with Vidarbha at Nagpur after taking the first innings lead.
Mumbai, led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, have a strong batting line-up, despite the absence of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane or Prithvi Shaw, who are all on the national duty.
For Mumbai, a lot will depend on how their crisis man Siddesh Lad performs. Lad has been eyeing a national berth for a long while now and another good outing will only build his case.
Other regulars - Akhil Herwadkar, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jay Bitsa and experienced wicket-keeper and former skipper Aditya Tare - will have to play their roles to perfection.
Tare roared back to form with a 100 against Railways and would be keen to add more runs under his belt.
Even Shivam Dube is also scoring runs and Mumbai would be hoping that he gets another big knock tomorrow.
On the bowling front, Kulkarni has the support of pacer Tushar Deshpande, besides spinners Karsh Kothari and Shams Mulani. If both the spinners play, then medium-pacer Aakash Parkar is likely to sit out.
Karnataka, led by Vinay Kumar, also has strong players and they would also be keen to beat Mumbai on their home turf.
Matches between these two competitive sides have produced memorable moments in the past and another humdinger is expected.
Presently on the points table, Mumbai and Karnataka are in the eighth and ninth spots respectively, and a win would be handy for both the sides.
In the other matches of the Elite Group A starting Tuesday, Chhattisgarh take on Railways in Raipur, Gujarat clash with Saurashtra in Nadiad, while hosts Vidarbha will play against Baroda in Nagpur.
Updated Date:
Nov 19, 2018
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Abhinav Mukund's hundred leads Tamil Nadu's reply; Delhi close in on win after Dhruv Shorey's century
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stars in Saurashtra's victory; Delhi fail to register outright win
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Nitish Rana named Delhi captain after Gautam Gambhir's resignation from leadership position