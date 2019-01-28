Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson guide Saurashtra to final with five-wicket win over Karnataka
The Cheteshwar Pujara juggernaut continued to roll and the 'Run Machine' steered Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy finals with a five-wicket victory over Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bengaluru on Monday.
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s limiting its options by seeking to corner Priyanka as 'dynast', gives Gandhi scion chance to build political capital
-
Political entry of Hitesh Chenchuram unlikely to worry Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra CM's claim to NTR legacy remains safe
-
Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's likeliest partner in ballistic missile programme; move helps Islamabad return Riyadh's largesse
-
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir beat table-toppers Chennai City FC for second time to remain in title hunt
-
Simon Sebag Montefiore on need for accessible scholarly work, the question of accuracy in historical TV shows, films
-
Firstpost at Sundance: The unbridled sweetness of Troop Zero and the not-so-sweetness of Honey Boy
-
Sensex cracks 369 points to close at 35,657, NIfty falls 119 points; banking, auto stocks drag ahead of Union Budget
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Arun Jaitley advises CBI to steer clear of 'adventurism', but finance minister doesn't practise what he preaches
-
बीजेपी पर भारी पड़ेगा महागठबंधन: एसपी-बीएसपी-आरएलडी के पास 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो गरीबों को मिनिमम इनकम की गारंटी: राहुल गांधी
-
कांग्रेस के 'मिशन-30' को ध्यान में रख SP-BSP जारी करेगी उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट
-
BJP ने दी वन रैंक वन पेंशन तो कांग्रेस ने दिया Only Rahul Only Priyanka: अमित शाह
-
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui: न्यूजीलैंड में भी नहीं थमा टीम इंडिया की जीत का घोड़ा!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Bengaluru: The Cheteshwar Pujara juggernaut continued to roll and the 'Run Machine' steered Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy finals with a five-wicket victory over Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bengaluru on Monday.
Saurashtra will now meet defending champions Vidarbha in the final of the national championship to be played from 3-7 February in Jaipur.
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. AP
This is the third time that Saurashtra will be playing the finals.
Pujara remained unbeaten at 131 off 266 balls and added 214 runs with senior player Sheldon Jackson (100) to anchor another successful run-chase for Saurashtra.
Needing 55 runs on the final day, it was a mere formality as Jackson duly completed his 16th first-class century.
Although they had seven wickets in hand, Pujara didn't take any undue risks and it took 17.4 overs for Saurashtra to score the remaining 55 runs.
Vinay Kumar (3/75), who bowled his heart out and was unlucky after Pujara was ruled not out by the on-field umpire despite a clear edge when he was on 32, got the consolation wicket of Jackson. However, the match was as good as over by then.
Pujara's innings had 17 boundaries while Jackson struck 15 hits to the fence.
The best part about Pujara's innings was his intensity. After his most defining away tour for India, the 31-year-old looked like continuing from his century in Melbourne.
His sequence of scores since the start of the Australia series now stands 123, 71, 24, 4, 106, 0, 193, 11, 67 not out, 45, 131 not out.
Pujara did get a couple of lucky reprieves in this match but it could be blamed on the umpiring standards which have been below par during the season.
Umpire Saiyed Khalid, who had a forgettable outing, is expected to get negative marking and will certainly be demoted to a lower grade during the next season if well placed sources in the BCCI are to be believed.
His howler did affect Karnataka's chances but to Pujara's credit, the controversy hardly perturbed him and it was business as usual for him.
His zen-like approach was at a different level, his only mission being to take Saurashtra into the summit round.
A testimony to his unflappable temperament was that the "cheater cheater" boos by the home team supporters didn't unsettle him.
In the end, it was 'Mission Accomplished' for Indian cricket's 'Man of the Moment'.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2019 14:36:20 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara's words inspire Saurashtra to historic chase, reveals captain Jaydev Undakat
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Harvik Desai's century helps Saurashtra pull off record chase against Uttar Pradesh, enter semis
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Ronit More's five-for gives Karnataka the edge over Saurashtra on Day 2 of semi-final