Kolkata: The BCCI has allowed senior India pacer Mohammed Shami to turn up for Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Kerala on the condition that he will bowl only 15-17 overs per innings.

The decision to limit his workload in the Ranji game has been taken keeping the Test series in Australia in mind.

India physio Patirck Farhat will also be updated every day on Shami's fitness as he was rested after the first two ODIs in the series against West Indies.

The series opener begins at Adelaide on 6 December and will be preceded by three T20s against Australia starting November 21.

The Bengal pacer is the leading wicket taker for India in Tests with 33 wickets this year. Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary played down the advisory from the BCCI.

"Shami is a quality bowler, we have faith in his abilities and I don't think we will need more than 15 overs per innings from him," Tiwary said.

Bengal are yet to win a match this season and have six points from their matches against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.