Ranji Trophy 2018-19: BCCI tells Bengal's Mohammed Shami to bowl only 15-17 overs an innings to reduce workload
The decision to limit Mohammed Shami's workload in the Ranji game has been taken keeping the Test series in Australia in mind.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row: Hindu Aikya Vedi chief arrested, granted bail; pilgrims stranded after right-wing calls shutdown
-
Blocking CBI: Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee’s grandstanding may grab eyeballs but won’t have any real impact
-
Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur on reuniting as producers for Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Rakesh Sharma biopic
-
CNN, Jim Acosta win Round One against Donald Trump but the fight is just beginning; White House to release 'new rules' for media
-
Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee's action against CBI shows Centre has impinged greatly on federal principles
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
NAU coach Loree Payne believes Sanjana Ramesh's potential is limitless as Indian teen gets NCAA basketball scholarship
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score : भारत ने पहला विकेट गंवाया, तानिया भाटिया लौटीं
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: माओवादियों की खुली धमकी, मतदान तारीख नहीं बढ़ाई तो होगी हिंसा
-
हरियाणा: दो हिस्सों में बंटी INLD, अजय सिंह चौटाला ने नई पार्टी बनाने का किया ऐलान
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: झालरापाटन में CM वसुंधरा राजे को टक्कर देंगे कांग्रेस के मानवेंद्र सिंह
-
अदालतों का 'ब्राह्मणीकरण': अंग्रेजी की हैसियत कम कर क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं को देना होगा बढ़ावा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Kolkata: The BCCI has allowed senior India pacer Mohammed Shami to turn up for Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Kerala on the condition that he will bowl only 15-17 overs per innings.
The decision to limit his workload in the Ranji game has been taken keeping the Test series in Australia in mind.
File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP
India physio Patirck Farhat will also be updated every day on Shami's fitness as he was rested after the first two ODIs in the series against West Indies.
The series opener begins at Adelaide on 6 December and will be preceded by three T20s against Australia starting November 21.
The Bengal pacer is the leading wicket taker for India in Tests with 33 wickets this year. Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary played down the advisory from the BCCI.
"Shami is a quality bowler, we have faith in his abilities and I don't think we will need more than 15 overs per innings from him," Tiwary said.
Bengal are yet to win a match this season and have six points from their matches against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2018
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena opens up on being ignored by national selectors despite winning BCCI awards
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 round up: Tushar Deshpande's six-wicket haul helps Mumbai gain massive lead over Railways; Sikkim beat Manipur
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 round-up: Aditya Tare hits ton as Mumbai earn crucial three points against Railways; Rajasthan beat J&K