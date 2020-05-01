First Cricket
Ramnaresh Sarwan denies Chris Gayle's allegations on ouster from Jamaica Tallawahs, says 'record must be set straight'

Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan has dismissed all the allegations levelled by Chris Gayle, adding that he had no role in the latter's ouster from CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs.

FirstCricket Staff, May 01, 2020 17:22:15 IST

Former West Indies cricketer and Jamaica Tallawahs assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has dismissed all the allegations levelled by Chris Gayle.

The big-hitting Gayle blamed Sarwan for an alleged fallout with Tallawahs, who did not retain him for the 2020 season. The opener claimed that Sarwan was behind his ouster and wanted to take control of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise.

Ramnaresh Sarwan denies Chris Gayles allegations on ouster from Jamaica Tallawahs, says record must be set straight

File image of Chris Gayle. AP

“I categorically deny any involvement in the decision, or the decision-making process, which led to Gayle’s non-selection to represent the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament,” Sarwan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on his Facebook page.

“In that video, he has levelled false allegations and tarnished the good name and reputation of a series of persons.

“I was the focus of most of the onslaughts. I reply, not because I feel that Gayle’s rantings are worthy of it, but because I feel that the public’s record must be set straight and also, to protect the character and careers of so many people, whose image he sought to besmirch,” he added.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Gayle had earlier referred to Sarwan as “a snake”.

Sarwan, in response, said that he respected Gayle but was utterly surprised by the Jamaican’s allegations.

“Let me make this abundantly clear that I played with Gayle since the inception of my career. I have always respected him as an extraordinary talent, a colleague and most importantly as a close friend. Hence, my utter shock at these allegations,” said Sarwan.

In a statement, Jamaica Tallawahs had also clarified that Sarwan had no role to play in Gayle’s ouster from the squad and added that the decision of not retaining Gayle for 2020 was based on “business and cricketing reasoning”.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 17:22:15 IST

Tags : Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Chris Gayle, CPL, Cricket, Jamaica Tallawahs, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies

