Ramesh Powar, Vinayak Samant, Pradeep Sundaram in contention for Mumbai Ranji coach job
Interviews for the posts of the coaches of Mumbai Ranji and U-19 teams will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday.
Press Trust of India,
July 10, 2018
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 AUS Vs PAK Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 5 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UAEW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs NED - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs PNGW - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW vs UAEW - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs SCO - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Mumbai: Former off-spinner Ramesh Powar, stumper Vinayak Samant, and pacer Pradeep Sundaram are front-runners as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hold interviews to select the new coach for its Ranji team.
Interviews for the posts of the coaches of Ranji and U-19 teams will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, an MCA source told PTI.
Representational image. Getty
After former India stumper Sameer Dighe and Satish Samant quit as the coach of the Ranji and U-19 team, respectively, the MCA sought applications to fill the two posts.
Former India stumper Ajay Ratra, former first-class players Nandan Phadnis and Pradeep Gandhe had also applied for the position of Ranji team coach.
Sources said that after the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) decided to extend the deadline for submitting the applications till yesterday, former first-class pacer Pradeep Sundaram also jumped into the fray for the Ranji coach's post.
It is also learned that so far Ratra has not been invited by the cricket body for an interview.
"Powar, Samant, and Sundaram have been called for the interview," an MCA insider said.
Sundaram, a former first-class cricketer, had coached Rajasthan in the past.
Among those who have applied for the position of the U-19 coach is former first-class player Kiran Powar.
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2018
Also See
MCA extends deadline for applications for coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams
CoA calls BCCI's SGM invalid; asks board officials not to implement resolutions passed in meeting
Abhishek Nayar rules himself out from coaching Puducherry, will take call on playing