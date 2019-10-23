First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 23 Oct 23, 2019
NIG vs OMA
Oman beat Nigeria by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 22 Oct 23, 2019
BER vs NAM
Namibia beat Bermuda by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 24, 2019
NED vs PNG
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 23, 2019
HK vs JER
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rajeev Shukla hails 'new era in BCCI', says Sourav Ganguly administration will help in expansion of Indian cricket

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.

Asian News International, Oct 23, 2019 16:15:01 IST

Mumbai: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.

"It is a good combination in the BCCI's governing body and will definitely help Indian cricket to expand. Sourav Ganguly will lead the body who was the most successful Indian captain, of his time," Shukla told reporters in Mumbai.

Rajeev Shukla hails new era in BCCI, says Sourav Ganguly administration will help in expansion of Indian cricket

File image of Rajeev Shulka. AP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was elected unanimously as the 39th President of BCCI in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as he was the only candidate contesting for the post.

"This is a new era in the BCCI as the representatives of state associations are back and is a positive sign for the Indian cricket. From the last couple of years, cricketers who worked hard for the game will be in who were excluded before," Shukla said.

Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, is elected as the secretary while Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) became the vice-president.

"Jay Shah — who has done good work in Gujarat and is a member of BCCI for nine years will surely benefit the BCCI. There are also new members in the body," Shulka said.

The post of joint-secretary is won by Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of Central Minister Anurag Thakur, became the treasurer of the board.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) is elected as the councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have been appointed as governing council member.

"Our priorities will be the development of the junior cricket, problems in the Indian cricket, and also the international cricket issues as well," Shukla said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 16:15:01 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI AGM, COA, Cricket, Cricket In India, Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all