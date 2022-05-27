RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 as the action shifts to Ahmedabad.

Both the teams come after varying results and will look to book a berth in the final. The winner of this match will take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the big final on Sunday, 29 May.

Gujarat Titans had beaten Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 while Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Both these games were well-contested and the sides look very well balanced ahead of their upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan Royals do need to figure out a better bowling combination. On the other hand, RCB need their top order to fire as the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell all failed in the match against Lucknow.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs RCB Telecasting Details

Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, 27 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal,

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs RCB Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

