Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back after their blip against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they take on an in-form Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The RR vs LSG match will be the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Rajasthan Royals come into this encounter with a loss in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they still look a well-balanced unit to challenge Lucknow. Their batting line-up in Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Devdutt Padikkal has looked good while their bowling seems to have all their bases covered. They now need more intensity in the powerplay overs with the bat against a rather strong LSG bowling attack.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have bounced back after their defeat to Gujarat Titans to win their next three matches on the bounce. KL Rahul needs to be aggressive at the top of the order since Lucknow bat deep with the inclusion of Jason Holder and K Gowtham.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.