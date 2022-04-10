RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals are the most in-form teams of the tournament so far and despite suffering a loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match, they look pretty settled. They will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants have bounced back brilliantly after losing their first match of the season to have won three consecutive matches and the side looks very well balanced with players understanding their roles perfectly.

Although they were pushed in the last match by the Delhi Capitals, young Ayush Badoni kept his calm and saw his team over the line. Their bowling has looked impressive and they seem to have all the bases covered.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, here is all you need to know:

RR vs LSG Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

RR vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs LSG Match Details

The RR vs LSG match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 April at 7:30 pm.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

RR vs LSG Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

