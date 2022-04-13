Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to square off in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Both the sides have been consistent and this promises to be a cracking contest.

Rajasthan comes into this game after having won their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants in what proved to be an absolute thriller. Young pacer Kuldeep Sen stepped up in his first match and looked sharp.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After winning three matches on the bounce, Gujarat was beaten convincingly by SRH and this should ideally serve as a wake-up call. They need their top order to be far more consistent and hence, Matthew Wade could make way for Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match start?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Monohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.