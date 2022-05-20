RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update and Pitch Report

Friday promises to be full of excitement as Rajasthan Royals take on the Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes this IPL season.
Rajasthan Royals come into this contest with 8 wins from 13 games and they are well-placed to make it to the playoffs. They now need a win here to seal their spot in the top two slots on the points table. This should give them a lot of motivation ahead of the match.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament with 4 victories from 13 encounters, but they would want to go out on a high. All is not well with Chennai Super Kings camp as there is plenty of speculation around Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu as well as the morale of the camp.
Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:
RR vs CSK Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings encounter.
RR vs CSK Live Streaming
The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
RR vs CSK Match Details
The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, 20 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
RR vs CSK Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
