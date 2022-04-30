Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals to wear special ‘SW23' jersey as tribute to Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals will pay their tribute to former player and coach Shane Warne during the fixture against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (30 April). Warne, legendary Australian spinner, died of suspected heart attack at the Thai resort of Koh Samui last month. He was 52.

Showcasing the jerseys on social media, Rajasthan Royals players were seen with a special “SW23” on their collars.

Rajasthan Royals players will wear special jerseys as tribute to Shane Warne. Image: Rajasthan Royals

A special area at the DY Patil Stadium, venue for RR vs MI, has been turned into a Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans will be able to visit and experience.

Warne had lifted the inaugural IPL trophy after the Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the final in 2008. The tribute is timed to coincide with the team's triumph exactly 14 years back.

Couple of days back, Royals had said Warne's brother, Jason will also be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from the Jaipur-based side.

"It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise said in a press release.

"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field."

"The Royals have also reached out to the Batch of 2008 and are appreciative of everyone who has sent in their tributes for the greatest leg-spinner of all time. These tributes will be made available on the matchday on Rajasthan Royals' social media."

Warne took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007.

