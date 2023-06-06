Rajasthan Royals have been one of the franchises in launching youngsters on international stage: CEO Jake Lush McCrum

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been synonymous with nurturing young, domestic talents.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal are some of the few names who have shone bright for the Jaipur-based side, and through player scouting and development, the franchise aims to train even more young talents in the near future.

Jake Lush McCrum, Rajasthan Royals CEO, explained RR’s strategic partnership with Red Bull on the sidelines of Red Bull Campus Cricket Finals in Dehradun recently.

Two players, Mohammad Sharim, identified through Red Bull Campus Cricket and Naman Tiwari, identified through Red Bull Speedster were recently a part of the RR net bowling squad for the IPL 2023 season.

“Whenever we partner with a brand, we want to have deep synergies with them. And Red Bull gives people wiiings and we give players a platform to perform, and we have been one of the leading franchises in taking players from nothing and launching them on Indian and international stage,” said Jake.

“Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal are examples of that recently. Red Bull, with Rajasthan Royals, have got the Red Bull Speedster where we work together to scout fast bowlers. Those fast bowlers then come to our trials. Some of them become our net bowlers, we bid on some in the recent auctions and we are hoping it becomes a funnel in years to come for talent to come through,” he added.

Jake recalled his experience of visiting the Red Bull High Performance Centre in Austria.

“I visited the Red Bull High Performance Centre in Austria and it was amazing. We have some of our players who visit there. When he was with us, Ben Stokes visited it. Riyan Parag is going there soon and we are going to work with the Red Bull athletes performance centre to really optimise how we look at progression of our player development in the off season,” said Jake.

