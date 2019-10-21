First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 13 Oct 20, 2019
HK vs OMA
Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 12 Oct 20, 2019
BER vs SIN
Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
UAE vs HK
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
IRE vs OMA
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rajasthan Royals appoint former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald as head coach

Rajasthan Royals on Monday appointed former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald as their new head coach for a three-year term.

Press Trust of India, Oct 21, 2019 14:13:16 IST

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals on Monday appointed former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald as their new head coach for a three-year term.

McDonald has been a part of the Indian Premier League, having played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 season before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012-2013. He was also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 38-year-old former Australian all-rounder has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades.

McDonald, who played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to winning the Big Bash this year.

"We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our head coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL," said Ranjit Barthakur, executive chairman, Rajasthan Royals in a team statement.

The interview panel for the head coach selection process included Zubin Bharucha, head of cricket for Rajasthan Royals.

"Andrew's innovative, forward-thinking nature, along with his experience in the IPL and success in other leagues is why we have selected him as head coach to help us drive long term success, said Bharucha.

Rajasthan Royals have not won the Indian Premier League since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 14:13:16 IST

Tags : Andrew McDonald, Cricket, Delhi Daredevils, Indian Premier League, IPL, Leicestershire, Melbourne Renegades, Rajasthan Royals, Ranjit Barthakur, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SportsTracker, Victoria, Zubin Bharucha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all