Rain washes out second T20 match in Colombo between India women and Sri Lanka women

The second T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women was washed out Friday due to heavy showers in Colombo.

Press Trust of India, September 21, 2018

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. AP

Electing to bowl here after the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain, India made vital blows before the heavens opened up again, forcing the teams off the field and eventually leading to the wash out.

India reduced Sri Lanka to 49 for three in the 7.5 overs of play that was possible.

India had won the first T20 by 13 runs on Wednesday.

The third T20 of the five-match series will be played on Saturday.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018

