Rain washes out second T20 match in Colombo between India women and Sri Lanka women
The second T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women was washed out Friday due to heavy showers in Colombo.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Colombo: The second T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women was washed out Friday due to heavy showers in Colombo.
File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. AP
Electing to bowl here after the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain, India made vital blows before the heavens opened up again, forcing the teams off the field and eventually leading to the wash out.
India reduced Sri Lanka to 49 for three in the 7.5 overs of play that was possible.
India had won the first T20 by 13 runs on Wednesday.
The third T20 of the five-match series will be played on Saturday.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2018
