Rahul Tripathi is a dangerous player, he's not far away from getting India call-up, says Ravi Shastri

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi has been in some good form in this IPL 2022 and the right-hander notched up his third fifty in the season during the clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind Tripathi and said that he is not really far away from getting the Indian call-up.

"He's not far at all. If someone doesn't get up from the bench or gets up from the wrong side of the bed and gets injured, this guy can be slotted in straightaway," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

"He can go at No. 3 or 4, he's a dangerous player, and should be in the mix. If he's performing season after season, I'm sure the selectors will be watching that very, very closely and giving him his due."

Shastri further said that Tripathi is someone who can capitalise on a good start and can chip in with valuable contributions.

"When you get a good start, he's there to build on that. He doesn't go behind the eight ball, rotates the strike well, he has the big shots up his sleeve and has a tremendous all-round game. This guy comes with no baggage. He'll come out and play his shots. The time he spends at the crease, he'll be value addition to the (India) side," Shastri added.

The former coach also lauded the right-handed batter for his shot selection and the way he reads the bowler.

"Tripathi is a very, very confident player. What I liked best was his shot selection, the positions he got in, the anticipation, the reading of the bowler and the lengths he is going to bowl, and then getting into positions to attack a part of the field he wanted to," he said.

"It's not that one swallow that makes a summer, he's been around for a bit and what I like about his game is his fearlessness, and he's got a tag of being a known quantity and someone the opposition wants to get out quickly," Shastri further said.

Tripathi played a crucial role in SRH's win against MI after he struck 76 off 44 and helped his side post 193/6 in 20 overs.

Later, SRH bowlers restricted to MI to 190/7 as the team clinched a win by 3 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.