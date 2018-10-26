First Cricket
Rahul Johri faces fresh #MeToo allegation, accused of asking sexual favours while serving as BCCI CEO

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has now been accused by a woman of asking her for sexual favours earlier this year, while working for the cricket board.

FirstCricket Staff, October 26, 2018

The troubles for BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who is accused of sexual harassment, are set to increase as fresh allegations against the cricket administrator surfaced on Friday.

Johri was earlier accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous complainant on Twitter after which CoA had set up an independent three-member panel to probe into the allegations. The allegations made on the social media are from the time when Johri was an employee of Discovery Network Asia Pacific.

File image of Rahul Johri. Twitter @BCCI

File image of Rahul Johri. Twitter @BCCI

According to a report on CNN-News18, Johri, who has held the post of BCCI CEO since 2016, has now been accused by a woman of asking for sexual favours earlier this year.

The report states that the victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous, sent a complaint to CoA member Diana Edulji. She also approached former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi with the details of the incident, and Hattangadi is ready to testify in front of the panel constituted to look into allegations.

"This is a part of Me too movement. There have been murmurs against the behaviour of Rahul Johri, I personally haven't met or interacted with him. I was asked for advice by a lady who is a friend of mine, I advised her to speak to the members of CoA and write a letter to them. I respect the person who confided in me and will not reveal her name but I feel she has a very good reason to file a complaint," Hattangadi told CNN-News18.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Edulji wanted Johri removed from his position in the wake of the allegations while CoA chief Vinod Rai was against his ouster, and instead set up a three-member panel to probe into the allegations.

The three-member committee formed by CoA comprises Justice Rakesh Sharma, former judge of Allahabad High Court, Barkha Singh, former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and PC Sharma, former CBI director.

Additionally, seven state associations are said to have called for Johri's suspension from duty pending enquiry, with two of them — Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — going so far as to ban Johri's entry from their premises until the administrator gets his name cleared.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

