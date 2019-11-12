Rahul Dravid's conflict of interest case nears conclusion, hearing verdict to be released soon
The hearing in the alleged conflict of interest case involving Indian cricketing great Rahul Dravid concluded on Tuesday with BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain saying "his order can be expected soon".
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: 'If Sena, NCP, Congress are different, were BJP, PDP, TDP the same?'; Uddhav slams questions over uneasy alliance
-
Biggest reason for Congress, NCP to join hands with Shiv Sena: Mid-term elections could be nightmare for cash-starved Maha-Aghadi parties
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
Bangladesh train mishap: Toll rises to 16, over 50 injured in Kasba train collusion; Sheikh Hasina stresses need for railway officials to stay alert
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
Lenders get into lazy banking as they face slowdown blues, invest greater proportion of deposits in G-secs
-
BoJack Horseman and the women who want to move on: In S6, Diane, Princess Carolyn have a shot at healing
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India skipper Sunil Chhetri urges teammates to pull up socks ahead of Afghanistan clash
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
New Delhi: The hearing in the alleged conflict of interest case involving Indian cricketing great Rahul Dravid concluded on Tuesday with BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain saying "his order can be expected soon".
File image of Rahul Dravid. Reuters
MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed a complaint against Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and being an India Cements employee.
"The hearing has been concluded. You can expect my order soon," Jain told PTI.
The 46-year-old former India captain had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on 26 September. However, the ethics officer asked Dravid to depose before him for a second time but on Monday.
The NCA chief was represented by his lawyer, PTI has learned. "A lawyer from BCCI and complainant Gupta were also heard," a board official said.
Asked why Dravid was required to depose again, Jain added, "There is no special reason. I had some doubts and I thought I must clarify them".
Dravid is currently the NCA director in Bengaluru besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
He was also the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well.
In his earlier submission, Dravid had defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings.
As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge of the BCCI when the September hearing took place but a new set of officer-bearers were elected on 23 October, ending the 33-month tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.
The conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket. Legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and new BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly have also been served conflict of interest notice in the past.
Before demitting the office, the CoA, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.
If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations will be allowed to have multiple roles. They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 20:36:12 IST
Also See
Rahul Dravid asked to depose for 'further submissions and clarifications' on conflict of interest allegations by BCCI ethics officer
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in yet another conflict of interest controversy after tweet about fantasy cricket game
Sourav Ganguly says there's no conflict of interest in him endorsing fantasy cricket game