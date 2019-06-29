First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rahul Dravid to take charge as head of cricket at National Cricket Academy on 1 July

As NCA's Head of Cricket, Rahul Dravid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket.

Press Trust of India, Jun 29, 2019 19:22:29 IST

New Delhi: Former India captain and junior coach Rahul Dravid will move to a bigger cricketing role on Monday when he takes charge of the  in Bangalore on a two-year contract.

As NCA's Head of Cricket, Dravid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket. He will also monitor the upcoming women cricketers besides appointing the coaching staff at NCA and the zonal cricket academies. The batting great will also spearhead NCA's rehab programme for the injured cricketers.

File image of Rahul Dravid. AFP

File image of Rahul Dravid. AFP

The new role means that he won't be able to travel with India A and U-19 teams as he used to. Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remain part of the junior team support staff.

"He will travel with India A and U-19 teams but not for the entirety of the tour. It is a much bigger responsibility and it will require him to spend more time at NCA than with the junior teams," a BCCI official told PTI after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting here on Saturday.

"Mhambrey and Sharma will continue to be with A and U-19 team for now. Though we are looking to bolster the coaching staff," he added.

Another matter discussed in the meeting concerned conflict of interest vis-a-vis current and former cricketers in the wake of the order passed by BCCI ethics officer and former Supreme Court judge, DK Jain, on VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly.

Keeping the soul of the Lodha reforms in mind one person one post — Jain had ruled that ex-India batsman Laxman will have to chose one role out of the three he is involved in currently.

He is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), from which he has offered to step down, mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and a commentator.

It also affects Ganguly, who too is commentating in the World Cup besides being a CAC member, Bengal cricket boss and advisor of IPL side Delhi Capitals.

Based on Jain's order, even current players like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Robin Uthappa could be barred from commentating. All three are involved as World Cup experts on various platforms.

It is for the BCCI to enforce Jain's order but the board is not in a hurry to rush to a decision.

"We will examine the order. We will also take the opinion of our legal team. At this moment, is is tough to say when we will decided on the matter," the official added.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 19:22:29 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Indian Cricket, National Cricket Academy, NCA, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, VVS Laxman

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all