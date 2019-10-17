Rahul Dravid supervises training of aspiring cricketers from 16 Commonwealth countries at National Cricket Academy
The one-month long camp, organised from 1-30 October, is being conducted at the NCA in Bengaluru, where some of the best coaches in the country are coaching the trainees under the supervision of Rahul Dravid.
New Delhi: National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director Rahul Dravid is supervising a training programme of boys and girls from 16 Commonwealth countries, organised by the BCCI in conjunction with external affairs and sports ministries.
The one-month long camp, organised from 1-30 October, is being conducted at the NCA under the supervision of Rahul Dravid. AFP/File
At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 19 April, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will organise training for boys and girls under the age of 16, giving them an opportunity to train with some of the best cricketers in India at the NCA.
They are currently hosting participants (18 boys and 17 girls) from Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Tanzania.
The one-month long camp, organised from 1-30 October, is being conducted at the NCA in Bengaluru, where some of the best coaches in the country are coaching the trainees under the supervision of Rahul Dravid, who heads the NCA.
"A customised training program has been made for each participant. The challenge has been to assess each of these Under 16 aged cricketers coming from varied backgrounds and countries, establishing their level of cricketing competence, designing appropriate programs and then delivering them," BCCI said in a release.
"Language and cultural barriers have been overcome, with the passion for cricket which all of the trainees have in ample measure."
Participants have also been provided with hotel accommodation, cricket kits, nutrition, strength and conditioning facilities, and allowances to ensure their stay is comfortable and fruitful," the release added.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2019 14:18:06 IST
