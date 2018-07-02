Wellington: Former captains Rahul Dravid of India and Ricky Ponting of Australia and retired England women's wicketkeeper Claire Taylor were inducted on Sunday into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

Dravid is only the fifth player from India to be inducted while Ponting is the 25th Australian. Taylor is the seventh woman to join and the third female player from England.

The three players were chosen by former inductees and members of the media.

Dravid said "to find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career."

Ponting, who scored more than 13,000 runs in both tests and one-day internationals, said "I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way."

Taylor said it was a great honor to be inducted "alongside some of the greatest names of the men's and women's game from across the world and throughout the generations, players who I looked up to during my playing career and hold in great esteem."

Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries.

Taylor scored 1,030 runs in 15 tests, 4,101 runs in 126 ODIs and 615 runs in 21 Twenty20 internationals.