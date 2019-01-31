Rahul Dravid presents plan to BCCI to get young cricketers ready for alternate careers, says report
Rahul Dravid, who is in charge of India U-19 and 'A’ team, spoke to the cricket board officials recently to start a programme which would help improve the life skills of youngsters
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has proposed a plan to BCCI to prepare young cricketers for life outside the sport.
Dravid, who is in charge of India U-19 and 'A’ team, spoke to the cricket board officials recently to start a programme which would help improve the life skills of youngsters and prepare them for any failures, according to a report in Times of India. Tufan Ghosh, chief operations officer of National Cricket Academy told to the daily that BCCI officials are already working on a structure.
File image of former India captain Rahul Dravid. AFP
“Dravid and the other coaches here had pointed out the need to start such a process. We are working towards formulating a structure before it is sent to the higher authorities in BCCI to get things going,” Ghosh told the newspaper.
The structure would not only train the young cricketers in order to get them ready for alternate careers but would also help them in finding jobs.
“Most of the cricketers these days are so engrossed in playing the game that they don’t look at any other aspect of life. It has been observed a lot of these young players quit cricket by 21. Then it’s a struggle for them to lead a stable life. We are looking at life coaching, internships with companies and training in other vocational courses and then facilitating jobs for the youngsters,” Ghosh said.
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2019 20:35:56 IST
