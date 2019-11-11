Racists are out of tune with changing world, says England's cricket star Jofra Archer
"Look at the England cricket team — there's huge diversity. It's the same with any football club in the world. I think people have to accept it. Times have changed, it's not 2007 anymore," Archer said.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MUM Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Arunachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SIK Odisha beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs RLY Chhattisgarh beat Railways by 67 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BAR - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SAU - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH vs MAH - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates: Confusion prevails; Shiv Sena seeks 48 hours' extension to stake claim, Governor 'verbally' rejects plea
-
Maharashtra govt formation: How Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut emerged as the face of state's power tussle
-
Ayodhya judgment: SC using faith and religion to settle Ramjanmabhoomi title claim is disingenuous and insincere
-
Panipat trailer highlights the myopic portrayal of Afghani characters in recent Bollywood films, from Padmaavat to Kesari
-
In upcoming memoirs, Donald Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley alleges disloyalty among president's administration
-
Industrial production contracts 4.3% in September amid poor performance in manufacturing sector
-
On Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, a look at Sikh religious leader's roar against tyranny, through verses
-
China Open 2019: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty's upward journey through BWF rankings comes at perfect time for Olympics push
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
London: England's fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer says cricket fans who resort to racist abuse should realise that times have moved on and the world is a much more multicultural place.
The 24-year-old Barbados-born bowler has quickly become a favourite with the England fans since he became eligible to play for his adopted country earlier this year.
File image of Jofra Archer. Reuters
The Sussex star benefited from England and Wales Cricket Board reducing the eligibility period from seven years to three so he did not have to wait till 2022.
He quickly showed his worth by bowling the decisive Super Over in the thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand.
He then marked his Test debut by flooring Australia's star batsman Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test at Lord's which saw him miss the following match at Headingley with a concussion, and in his absence, England went on to level the series.
It was in the fourth Test at Old Trafford — which Australia won to ensure they retained the Ashes — that Archer was barracked by a couple of fans.
"I was aware what the guys were saying — something about my passport — but I blanked them," he told The Daily Mail in an interview conducted in New Zealand where England are touring.
"It was only later that Rooty (Joe Root the England captain) said the guys got ejected.
"It was the first time I'd seen someone get ejected from a ground, because there were some abusive fans when we played Pakistan at Trent Bridge (heckling Ben Stokes).
More multicultural
Archer, who says an elderly spectator at a county game with Kent had once queried how was he playing for Sussex, said racist incidents occurred far less in cricket than football.
"The world's changing," he said.
"It's becoming more multicultural. A lot of people have accepted it for what it is.
"Look at the England cricket team — there's huge diversity.
"It's the same with any football club in the world.
"I think people have to accept it. Times have changed, it's not 2007 anymore."
Archer says he sees himself as a role model to young British West Indians who have aspirations to play cricket for England.
"Yeah, to let them know it's possible," said Archer.
"It doesn't really matter where you're born.
"If you know that cricket's what you want to do, you never know where you'll end up.
"I didn't know my dreams would come true and I'd end up playing cricket for England.
"If it happens for me, it can happen for anyone."
Archer says being the man who bowled the decisive Super Over in the World Cup did not alter his profile.
"Not many England fans knew who I was anyway, so if they saw me in the street they probably thought I was a footballer or something," he said.
"I guess that was the beauty of it, being able to go under the radar."
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2019 18:49:00 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Eoin Morgan and Co win yet another super over thriller against Kiwis to take T20I series 3-2
New Zealand vs England: Jonny Bairstow recalled to Test squad as cover for injured Joe Denly
New Zealand vs England: Dawid Malan's stellar maiden century powers visitors to series-levelling win in fourth T20I