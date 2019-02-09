First Cricket
R Kalpana returns to Indian women's team after three years; named in 15-member ODI squad for home series against England

Kalpana, who last played for India three years ago in a home ODI against Sri Lanka, replaced batting all-rounder D Hemalatha in the squad that had won the ODI series 2-1 in New Zealand.

Press Trust of India, Feb 09, 2019 20:04:56 IST

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper R Kalpana made a comeback to the Indian women's cricket team following a long hiatus after she was included in the 15-member squad, led by skipper Mithali Raj, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting on 22 February in Mumbai.

Kalpana, who last played for India three years ago in a home ODI against Sri Lanka, replaced batting all-rounder D Hemalatha in the squad that had won the ODI series 2-1 in New Zealand.

File image of the Indian women's cricket team. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCIWomen

Kalpana, who made her ODI debut at home against New Zealand in 2015, will be the second wicketkeeper in the squad apart from Taniya Bhatia.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women's Cricket team for the three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."

The Indian board also announced the President's XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on 18 February .

"The selectors have also picked the Board President's XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on 18th February," the BCCI said.

India Women's squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President's XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 01:53:56 IST

