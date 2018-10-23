R Ashwin weighs in on wrist vs finger spinner debate: 'Indian cricket is built mostly on perceptions'
R Ashwin is currently not in India's ODI scheme of things with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav being regular feature for past one year.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma recommends suspending Rakesh Asthana, but govt mum; sanctity of other probes unclear
-
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for trial in Istanbul over Jamal Khashoggi's 'planned' murder
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
German football seems to lack responsibility and accountability: Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann tells Firstpost
-
Films to look out for at 20th MAMI Film Festival: Birds of Passage, Mehsampur, Blackkklansman, Bulbul Can Sing
-
HCL Technologies Q2 net profit rises 16.1% to Rs 2,540 cr, revenue up 19.5% to Rs 14,861 cr; co confident of retaining growth trajectory
-
#MeToo must address the power imbalance that hurts women — which climate change could worsen
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
पश्चिम बंगाल: हावड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़, 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 14 घायल
-
तेलंगाना में ‘किंगमेकर’ बनने की तैयारी में बीजेपी, युवा मोर्चा के महाधिवेशन से चुनावी अभियान को मिलेगी धार
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: महारानी के गढ़ में रोड शो करके बीजेपी को कैसे घेर रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली HC से राहत, 29 अक्टूबर तक नहीं होगी गिरफ्तारी
-
आखिर क्यों हर पार्टी में हाशिए पर चले गए हैं मुस्लिम नेता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin would not get into the debate if the wrist spinners are more effective than the finger spinners, saying the theories floated in Indian cricket are based on "perceptions".
Ashwin is currently not in India's ODI scheme of things with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav being regular feature for past 1 year.
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP
Ask him about this wrist vs finger spinner debate, Ashwin's answer was laced with sarcasm.
"Like they say, world spins and everything will spin around. It's only matter of time as more often than not Indian cricket is built mostly on perceptions," Ashwin said on sidelines of Deodhar Trophy game on Tuesday.
India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, the eloquent Ashwin made it clear that he doesn't have time for critics, who have dissected his bowling over the years.
Questioned if he agrees that in Test a spinner's success depends on stock ball, he replied:"If you are successful, people will say it's right. If you are not successful, people will have an opinion.
"For the better part of my 150 wickets, experts kept on saying that I was trying variations....when I knew I wasn't doing it. These are opinion created by people for which I have to give answer to. I don't have time for that anymore as I want to enjoy my game," he said.
Has he buried the ghosts of his away series record?
"It's for you guys to say as I don't care anymore."
But one could sense a bit of anger when he said about how he has battled his own benchmarks.
"I am always battling benchmarks that I have created for myself. Unfortunately people don't take that into account and I don't expect them to do it. That's never been an Indian way and I am not worried about it.
"I am still taking 5-6 wickets per Test and way more matured than what I was 25-27 months back."
He then gave an example.
"During a Test match in Sydney (2014), experts said a spinner should go for wickets and when I went for wickets, they said I should be bowling tight and give break to fast bowlers. Now this is the wall I hit all the time. So the battle is within me as I can't keep looking outside."
He praised Kuldeep Yadav but had a word of caution.
"Kuldeep has leg break, googly and ability to deceive batsmen. But challenge starts as batsmen will start reading him better. That's when he will need to adapt but we have good support system in place."
On his bowling, Ashwin explained how he has changed the technique of his carrom ball.
"I don't bowl the carrom ball from the top. I bowl from underneath now so that it doesn't give much trajectory to batsmen and it skids through. I have also developed a few variations with normal off breaks," he said.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Hanuma Vihari, Shahbaz Nadeem shine as India B beat India A in opening match
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Focus on Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin as three-team tournament begins on Tuesday
Laureus Best Sporting Moment: Patrick Taylor celebrates his father's love for cricket and BBC's Test Match Special