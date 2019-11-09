Ravichandran Ashwin recently joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC) after his previous franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) struck a player-cash trade deal with the side from national capital.

The Indian cricketer was traded for Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. Ashiwn joined Punjab in 2018 and was their captain in last two seasons of the IPL. Under his leadership, KXIP finished seventh in their first season and sixth in 2019.

After moving to DC, Ashiwn thanked the Punjab fans for their "endless support" and said he's looking forward to new challenges.

"It has been a wonderful journey with Kings XI Punjab," Ashwin told kxip.in. "I will always look back fondly at the two years I spent with the Kings and will miss all my teammates. I am looking ahead to new challenges.

"I would also like to thank the fans for their endless support over the two years, it was incredible to see them come out and support their team," he added.

The Chennai spinner is one of the most successful spinners in IPL, having played 139 matches in which he has taken 125 wickets at an average of 26.48 and with an economy rate of 6.79.

Ashwn will unite with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting at DC, who is the coach of the side. Ponting expects the veteran spinner to make "tremendous impact" on the slow pitch of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it,” said Ponting to delhicapitals.in.