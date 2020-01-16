R Ashwin signs up with Yorkshire, will play for County Club after conclusion of IPL 2020
Ashwin, 33, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League, will be Yorkshire's main overseas spinner following South African Keshav Maharaj's stint in 2019.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
London: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Yorkshire during this year's English County Championship, the club said on Thursday.
Ashwin, 33, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League, will be Yorkshire's main overseas spinner following South African Keshav Maharaj's stint in 2019.
Ashwin is scheduled to feature in a minimum of eight County Championship fixtures for the White Rose next season after the conclusion of his IPL commitments followed by a short period of rest at the BCCI's request.
Ravichandran Ashwin. AP
It will be Ashwin's third county stint, having represented Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire in the past.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base. I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen," Ashwin told the club's website.
"Headingley has always been a fantastic venue to play at. People speak about the overhead conditions playing a big part so let's hope for plenty of sun.
"I love playing First-Class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous spells with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title," he added.
Ashwin said it was great to represent a club, where batting great Sachin Tendulkar plied his trade in the past.
"I feel I have been consistent over a long period of time which has helped my success for India. I know a lot about Yorkshire and to follow in the footsteps of Sachin, who played for the county many years ago is a wonderful feeling for me," he said.
The off-spinner from Chennai has taken 362 wickets in 70 Tests, 254 of those in 43 home Tests and recently claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in the longest format.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 14:06:17 IST
