R Ashwin jumps three spots in ICC Test bowlers' rankings to No 7; Virat Kohli closes in on Steve Smith in batsmen rankings
Ravichandran Ashwin also jumped three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs PUN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs GOA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KER Mumbai beat Kerala by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Assam beat Meghalaya by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HP Baroda beat Himachal Pradesh by 2 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Vidarbha by 109 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JK Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MAN Puducherry beat Manipur by 9 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs VID - Oct 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dubai: Virat Kohli reached within one point of top-ranked Steve Smith in the Test batsmen rankings after the India skipper scored an unbeaten 254 in the second Test against South Africa to help his team seal the series 2-0.
Opener Mayank Agarwal also rose in the rankings, breaking into the top 20. His innings of 108 in the second Test against South Africa helped him progress eight places to reach the 17th position. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and ninth places respectively, are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 10.
Ravichandran Ashwin also jumped three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.
Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is at number two behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder while Ashwin occupies the fifth place.
Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, reached 936, a point less than his career-best rating achieved in August last year.
The number one ODI batsman thus has a chance to regain the top spot from Australia's Smith after the final Test in Ranchi.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 16:08:57 IST

Rohit Sharma attains career-best 17th spot in ICC Test Player Rankings; Virat Kohli drops points
India vs South Africa, 1st Test report: Mohammed Shami's five-for, Ravindra Jadeja's trickery propel hosts to 1-0 lead
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says team won't take 'foot of the pedal' as each win counts in World Test Championship