R Ashwin jumps three spots in ICC Test bowlers' rankings to No 7; Virat Kohli closes in on Steve Smith in batsmen rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin also jumped three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.

Press Trust of India, Oct 14, 2019 16:08:57 IST

Dubai: Virat Kohli reached within one point of top-ranked Steve Smith in the Test batsmen rankings after the India skipper scored an unbeaten 254 in the second Test against South Africa to help his team seal the series 2-0.

Opener Mayank Agarwal also rose in the rankings, breaking into the top 20. His innings of 108 in the second Test against South Africa helped him progress eight places to reach the 17th position. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and ninth places respectively, are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 10.

Ravichandran Ashwin also jumped three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.

Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is at number two behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder while Ashwin occupies the fifth place.

Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, reached 936, a point less than his career-best rating achieved in August last year.

The number one ODI batsman thus has a chance to regain the top spot from Australia's Smith after the final Test in Ranchi.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 16:08:57 IST

Tags : ICC Test Rankings, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

