Ravichandran Ashwin, along with India teammates Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, witnessing the first T20I between hosts Australia and England. The trio are part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup Down Under, and amidst the preparations for the tournament that starts on 16 October, they took time out from practice and see the Aussies and England play in Perth.

Ashwin on Sunday posted an Instagram story of the four of them posing for a picture at the Perth Stadium.

India are placed in Group 2 for the T20 World Cup, and will face Pakistan in their first match on 23 October. The Men in Blue will then face a qualifier (27 October), South Africa (30 October), Bangladesh (2 November) and another qualifier (6 November) in their remaining group games. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.

Australia are the defending champions, having beaten rivals New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the 2021 edition last November.

