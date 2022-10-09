R Ashwin on Sunday posted an Instagram story of the four of them posing for a picture at the Perth Stadium.
Ravichandran Ashwin, along with India teammates Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, witnessing the first T20I between hosts Australia and England. The trio are part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup Down Under, and amidst the preparations for the tournament that starts on 16 October, they took time out from practice and see the Aussies and England play in Perth.
Ashwin on Sunday posted an Instagram story of the four of them posing for a picture at the Perth Stadium.
India are placed in Group 2 for the T20 World Cup, and will face Pakistan in their first match on 23 October. The Men in Blue will then face a qualifier (27 October), South Africa (30 October), Bangladesh (2 November) and another qualifier (6 November) in their remaining group games. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.
Australia are the defending champions, having beaten rivals New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the 2021 edition last November.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
CAC chairman Nikhil Chopra said it was a close race but Abhay Sharma’s coaching experience, and ability to also serve as batting coach, gave him the edge over Sarandeep Singh.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20 Highlights: Devon Conway's 70 not out and Michael Bracewell's economical bowling guides New Zealand to eight-wicket win.
Mohammad Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs.