R Ashwin after steering RR to second spot in IPL 2022: 'I have understood the game well'

Ravichandran Ashwin sparkled with his all-round skills as Rajasthan Royals thumped Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to seal the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

RR will now play table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and even if they lose the match, they will get to play in Qualifier 2 to get a second shot at the IPL final.

Ashwin took one wicket for 28 runs in his four overs as CSK scored 150/6 batting first at the Brabourne Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fifty at the top to give RR a good start but after the failure of the top and middle order, Ashwin took up the role of the finisher and scored 40 not out off 23 to get his team to the finishing line.

Ashwin, who was declared the player of the match, spoke about his delight and batting at the end of the match.

"Feels like a million dollars. It was a special day for us. Finishing with a win and getting two bites of the cherry was important," Ashwin said at the post-match ceremony.

"The communication was clear before the season on what I needed to work on. the management had ensured my role was well defined, I opened practice games. I was told I'll play in the powerplay but not at the death (laughs)," he said.

Ashwin hit three sixes in his innings that included a 96-meter maximum. Talking about his power-hitting skills, the Chennai man said: "I have understood the game well and am innovative. I don't have enough power, credit has to go to Rajamani (Prabhu, Strength Specialist) and Zubin Bharucha. They've understood my nature and that I don't bat the same every game.

"They've given me encouragement and I've practiced a lot. I want to play my A-game for all franchises I play for. It's a mark of respect. Glad we're in the playoffs."

About his passionate celebration at the end of the match, Ashwin said: "I brought the David Warner inside me (laughs)."

