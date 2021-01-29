Punjab vs Baroda Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 2nd Semi Final

|Baroda
|Punjab
|150/2 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.89
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Kedar Devdhar (C)
|Batting
|64
|48
|4
|3
|Kartik Kakade
|Batting
|52
|39
|5
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sandeep Sharma
|3
|0
|25
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 57/2 (8.2)
|
93 (93) R/R: 8.71
Kedar Devdhar (C) 36(25)
Kartik Kakade 52(39)
|
Vishnu Solanki 12(12) S.R (100)
lbw b Mayank Markande
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Preview: Punjab will lock horns with Baroda in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium.
Kedar Devdhar-led Baroda are expected to face a stern challenge against Punjab, a quality side which boasts of IPL stars like Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.
Regular skipper Krunal Pandya was a big name which added firepower to the Baroda line up but he left the team bubble midway in the tournament after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest.
Fans can expect a cracking contest as both sides are unbeaten in the domestic T20 tournament thus far. Punjab sealed a semi-final berth with a nine-wicket win over Karnataka while Baroda defeated Haryana by eight wickets to set up their clash against Punjab.
Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi
Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha
