Punjab Vs Baroda LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Punjab Vs Baroda At Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 29 January, 2021

29 January, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Baroda

150/2 (19.0 ov)

2nd Semi-Final
Punjab

Yet To Bat

Baroda Punjab
150/2 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.89

Play In Progress

Kedar Devdhar (C) - 36

Kartik Kakade - 52

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Devdhar (C) Batting 64 48 4 3
Kartik Kakade Batting 52 39 5 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Sharma 3 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 57/2 (8.2)

93 (93) R/R: 8.71

Kartik Kakade 52(39)

Vishnu Solanki 12(12) S.R (100)

lbw b Mayank Markande

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 2nd Semi Final

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 29th, 2021
  • 19:08:09 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard 

Preview: Punjab will lock horns with Baroda in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium.

Kedar Devdhar-led Baroda are expected to face a stern challenge against Punjab, a quality side which boasts of IPL stars like Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

Regular skipper Krunal Pandya was a big name which added firepower to the Baroda line up but he left the team bubble midway in the tournament after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest.

File image of Punjab cricket team. Twitter/ @BCCIdomestic

Fans can expect a cracking contest as both sides are unbeaten in the domestic T20 tournament thus far. Punjab sealed a semi-final berth with a nine-wicket win over Karnataka while Baroda defeated Haryana by eight wickets to set up their clash against Punjab.

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha

Updated Date: January 29, 2021 19:08:09 IST

