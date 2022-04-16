Tata IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score streaming, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad won emphatically in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kane Williamson-led side will look to continue their winning ways as they square off with an aggressive Punjab Kings in the first match of Sunday's double header.

This fixture will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both these sides have won three out of five games. However, SRH are placed seventh while Punjab come into this contest placed third, owing to difference in their net run rate.

In their last match, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. They need to sort out a few issues with the bowling as their batting looks solid.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, come into it having clinched their last three matches on the bounce and their comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders should give them a lot of confidence.

The surface at Dr DY Patil offers great assistance to both stroke-makers as well as spinners. Since, this is an afternoon game, dew will not play a part and hence, it will be interesting to see what decision the captain winning the toss takes.

When will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Raj Angad Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Saurabh Dubey, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

