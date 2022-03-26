Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

  • FP Trending
  • March 26th, 2022
  • 12:08:30 IST

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score streaming, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against each other in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 27 March. The third match of the IPL will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have made significant changes in their squad this year. While PBKS have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their new captain, RCB are banking on their new skipper Faf du Plessis to guide them to victory. Punjab Kings had retained Agarwal for Rs 12 crore in this year’s auction and have also given him the captaincy.

Mayank Agarwal will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Sportzpics

Furthermore, the team has also bought high-profile players like Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada for whopping sums of Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 9.25 respectively. The team also has Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan in their squad.

As for RCB, the team is expected to miss the presence of AB de Villiers, who retired last year. The team also has Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Kartik, Josh Hazelwood and Glenn Maxwell in their squad.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be played?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 March.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be held?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match start?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm on 27 March.

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 on TV and online?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RCB match.

Squad:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Ansh Patel, Atharva Tide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Baltej Dhanda, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Writtick Chatterjee and Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Kartik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff,  Josh Hazelwood, Siddharth Kaul and Chama Milind.

